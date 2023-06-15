Reporter expresses concern over men in women’s sports, KJP calls it a ‘dangerous’ attack on ‘transgender kids’

According to the American Psychological Association, to “gaslight” means “to manipulate another person into doubting his or her perceptions, experiences, or understanding of events” and in a sane world, Karine Jean-Pierre’s latest briefing room tussle would be a textbook example of the manipulation tactic…but we don’t live in a sane world, so we’re left to reel in stunned disbelief at the present regime’s most useful idiot.

Given the fact the White House just hosted bare-breasted hyper-sexual miscreants for a “Pride” party, the topic of Tuesday’s press conference naturally landed on “trans” issues. When EWTN reporter Owen Jensen had the gall to inquire as to what Joe Biden might say to parents of highschool girls pushed to compete against highschool boys in sports, Jean-Pierre denounced Jensen’s question as “dangerous” rhetoric against vulnerable children; see the video below:

Jensen poses a completely legitimate question — a little over a month ago a female high school volleyball player was “seriously injured” when a male opponent spiked a ball right into her face — and Jean-Pierre twists it into something it certainly is not. In her words:

What you’re alluding to is basically saying that transgender kids are dangerous…you’re saying that their [females] safety is at risk…that is dangerous.

If you’re living in reality, you’re forced to admit that females are obviously the disadvantaged sex when considering physicality, especially once puberty hits, which nowadays for boys, is all before they reach high school. But then again, distorting reality is the very tactic gaslighters use to manipulate…which explains Jean-Pierre’s response. Ironically, the real “danger” is for teenaged girls who compete against teenaged boys in physical sports — as the abovementioned volleyball player unfortunately learned after a concussion and a neck injury — or for children and staff at a Nashville Christian school when a “trans” terrorist decides to go on a rampage. Jensen’s question had nothing to do with attacking “transgender kids” but everything to do with the reality of pitting mature boys against mature girls in physical activities.

Even wilder is the fact that Jean-Pierre’s very abbreviated attack on Jensen illustrates a second example of gaslighting. How many times was President Trump accused of “attacking” a “free” and “fair” press because he called out fake news networks? Yet, Jean-Pierre actually impugns and assaults a real reporter for exercising his natural rights recognized by the First Amendment, and of course, she’s morally and legally justified. If you didn’t know better, Jean-Pierre really would have you questioning your own sanity and concept of reality — condolences to her partner.

Image: Public domain.