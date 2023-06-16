Remembering Lincoln's warning

On this day in 1858, U.S. Senate candidate Abraham Lincoln addressed the Illinois Republican Convention in Springfield. He lost that race but his words left their mark.

As you remember from your U.S. history class, the country was bitterly divided and there was talk of secession and threats of a war between the states. The primary issue was slavery but it was more complex than that.

Lincoln looked at the audience and said this:

“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

It became one of his most profound messages and speeches. Two years later, he was elected president and the war between the states followed.

What can we learn from that today? Are you listening, Mr. Attorney General? At times of great division and uncertainty, it's often better to pause and look at the big picture, such as do we really want to indict the man of the other party currently leading your guy in the polls? Do we want to indict him over documents when the one known as "the Big Guy" has a little problem of his own? Do we want the whole country talking about a double standard when Mrs. Clinton was given a pass on her document problem?

It's hard to be optimistic when the people running the country seem more interested in hanging Trump like Mussolini rather than resolving legitimate questions about documents.

Image: Library of Congress