Recapturing the hijacked Democrat Party

I grew up with parents who were Democrats. I lived in Chicago, Illinois; I was introduced to Democrat Richard J. Daley, the famous mayor of Chicago. My uncle was Democrat Dan Ryan, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, who had a major freeway named after him. I moved to the Chicago suburbs and became mayor of the city of Oak Forest. My job took me to California, where I had relationships with Los Angeles Democrat mayor Tom Bradley, Democrat California governors Gray Davis and Jerry Brown, and many other Democrat leaders. Without a doubt I know the Democrat party and its philosophy.

My parents were from the Greatest Generation. They experienced war, the Great Depression, and Democrat president Franklin D. Roosevelt. As they raised me, they made it clear that Democrats stood for workers, God, and country. They would tell me about FDR bringing the country together with his four fundamental freedoms: “freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.” In my early years I can remember listing to the radio and hearing Democrat president Harry S. Truman address the nation. I remember him talking about a sign on his White House desk that read, "The Buck Stops Here," his willingness to take responsibility for actions united the country because he was a strong leader.

Several years later, Democrat John F. Kennedy entered the scene, and he quickly became my idol. One of his speeches struck me: “The Freedom and Happiness of Man," by Thomas Jefferson, "Kennedy stated that this quotation of Jefferson has been the beacon by which the course of the Democratic Party had been chartered. He went on to say the Democrat Party was inaugurated by Thomas Jefferson in 1800, and stood firmly opposed to a strong centralized government. It stood rather for direct popular control. Jefferson’s philosophy was based on the fundamental belief that the people are capable of self-government. JFK’s words championed state’s rights and strict constitutional interpretation. JFK brought people together.

Another individual became popular around the same time. Martin Luther King, Jr. took his inspiration from scripture and united the country with his “I have a dream” speech. Americans knew that the United States was blessed with “Greatest Generation” leaders. Their qualities united the country by finding solutions with Republicans. Together with shared values they protected the Constitution, families, freedom of speech and religion, patriotism, and commitment to high moral values.

In America in 2023, our nation’s citizens are in turmoil and completely divided. Democrat leaders have surfaced who are driven by racism, extremism, wokism, transgenderism, religious hatred, corruption, and lies. These extremists do not represent historical values; they have plundered the Democrat party. Their ideologies are rampant with envy politics, socialism, and Marxism. Author J.R. Dunn analyzed “Liberal leftism has not only failed as an ideology but has proven fatal to citizens and societies around the world.” These society killers have infiltrated every aspect of our society: families, education, parental rights, government, and the press/social media. They show contempt for the two-party system and those challenging their views.

What is the answer? Seniors, one of the nation’s largest voting blocs, have the history, experience, and expertise to throw out these dysfunctional radicals. They must lead a crusade joined by traditional Democrats, Republicans, and other Americans, real patriots who will protect the goodness and decency of American society. We must look within ourselves with love of country and ask questions “what life do we want for our children and their children?” “Who benefits by destroying our history and the freedom and thoughts of others?” Finally, our actions must improve the lives of fellow Americans in this world that is ours.

