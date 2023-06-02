President Trump shows his sensitive side in reacting to Biden's fall

President Donald Trump discussed Joe Biden's mental and physical state yesterday evening during a town hall session in Iowa with Fox News's Sean Hannity.

Trump expressed concern over Biden's health, both physical and mental. The former president said that Biden does not comprehend the graveness of how the world could be at the brink of total destruction.

"But this is the most dangerous time in the history of our country because of the power of the weaponry. And we have somebody that doesn’t understand what’s happening. And it’s a very dangerous thing; it’s a very bad thing," Trump said.

YouTube screengrab

Trump added that it is inappropriate to make jokes about Biden's mental state, and he revealed that he had told Hannity to refrain from joking Biden's compromised cognitive and mental state.

"I said I just don’t think it’s good for anybody. It’s not appropriate. You can speak about it if you want, but I don’t think you should joke about it," Trump said.

The discussion of Biden's health was occasioned after Biden took a severe fall during the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, that appeared to be caused by a sandbag placed on the stage.

Biden was quickly helped up by three people, who got him back on his feet. Biden appeared to point to the object behind him, seeming to indicate that it had caused him trip over and fall.

This is not the only time that Biden has literally fallen.

President Trump rightly reminded everyone at the Iowa town hall session that world, particularly America's enemies, are watching closely as the commander in chief is showing signs of being severely impaired.

He cautioned everyone about perils of nuclear warfare.

Trump also recalled being mocked when he walked cautiously down the ramp at a West Point commencement ceremony in September 2020.

Trump joked that it was one of the best speeches he ever delivered but the media focused solely on his struggles on the ramp. The Democrat mouthpiece, The New York Times, carried a headline, "Trump’s Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions."

Trump showed commendable sensitivity and restraint in reacting to Biden's fall.

Joe Biden, on the other hand took aim at President Donald Trump for his ramp struggle in 2020. "Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps," Biden joked. "Come on."

Those callous remarks that came back to haunt Biden when he took a tumble yesterday.

Biden's derision of Trump's struggles should not come as a surprise. Biden has always been a mean and brash sort of individual, even when his mental state was seemingly fine.

A lot of the gaffes he committed as Obama's deputy were the result of this brashness. He probably thought being prepared and having to work to get it right was beneath him. Hence, he winged it on the spot, but since he wasn’t the most adept of wordsmiths or particularly bright, it caused blunders that Biden often laughed off.

Ironically, Biden's current deputy seems to be following the same path. But Kamala Harris has achieved the seemingly impossible feat of making Biden appear as the brighter one.

Back to Trump's measured reaction to Biden's bad accident.

The mainstream media, which are the PR wings for the Democrats, frequently call Trump insensitive, rude, uncouth and a vicious bully. The result of repeating this claim repeatedly is that even his supporters have begun accepting the faulty premise

The truth is Trump is not a bully, but I'm fact as he observed himself, he is a counter puncher. His words are in self-defense. His targets are always those who have wronged him or maligned him. His targets are powerful people. They are his political opponents or powerful members of the media who have the means to respond.

Trump could have easily mocked Biden and his incapacity, but he didn't. Still better, he urged others not to.

Trump realizes that it could happen to anyone, especially those advancing in age.

Trump has never ever mocked or attacked regular citizens. Not even those do not vote for him. Trump always punches up.

Who punches down? That usually would be the liberal Democrats.

From the late night 'comics' to the Democrats in D.C., they all have inconsolable rage towards Republicans and their voters. Special scorn is reserved for Trump and his supporters.

At a rally last year, Biden claimed that he doesn’t "respect these MAGA Republicans." He added the "extreme MAGA philosophy" is "like semi-fascism."

BIDEN: "I don't respect these MAGA Republicans"



pic.twitter.com/q0JQQpgSyj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2022

Also last year, Biden claimed the lifting of mask requirements in Texas and Mississippi, was "Neanderthal thinking."

President Biden on lifting mask mandates: "The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking." pic.twitter.com/oh6mcTfLOt — The Hill (@thehill) March 3, 2021

This isn’t a new phenomenon. It began with Barack Obama when in 2008 he claimed that certain voters ”get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.” Obama was attacking Republican voters:

The champion of vileness, Hillary Clinton, showed her true colors during a Democrat fundraiser in 2015. Hillary claimed half of Trump supporters belonged to a 'basket of deplorables’. It wasn’t just what she said but the manner in which it was delivered. Her words were dripping with contempt those who disagree with her and didn’t vote for her.

4 YEARS AGO TODAY: Hillary Clinton said Trump supporters are a “basket of deplorables.”



Democrats’ disdain for hardworking Americans is even worse today! https://t.co/oxrUteHD5J pic.twitter.com/4VFA9m0Ua1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2020

Next time, anyone claims that Trump is rude or that is tone is unpresidential, refute the claim and cite facts about the Democrats.