Phony asylum-seeker who was ordered deported gets to stay — for praising Joe Biden

As a Border Patrol agent once said, "the case isn't over until the alien wins."

No matter how meritless the asylum case may be, in Joe Biden's borderless America, people who have broken into the country illegally are always going to get to stay.

That's the message from a round-heels "settlement" the Biden administration made with a group of left-wing lawyers, who launched a lawsuit on behalf of a group of ordered-deported illegals who refused to go back to their home countries. Seems not wanting to go back even after exhausting all appeals was grounds enough to let them have their way, and too bad about established U.S. law.

What illegals want, illegals get.

According to the treacly piece from NPR, which clearly loved the outcome:

A group of undocumented immigrants [sic] who sought sanctuary in churches to avoid deportation has reached a settlement with the Biden administration that will allow the women to stay in the U.S., at least for now. During the Trump administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued massive civil fines against these immigrants [sic] — nearly half a million dollars, in some cases — as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration. But the Biden administration reversed course and stopped issuing fines. Now the administration is going a step further: It's agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the four women who allege that they were targeted for retaliation because they spoke out publicly about their cases. The women took sanctuary in churches in Texas, Utah, Ohio and Virginia.

I took a look at what NPR meant by all that "speaking out" and found that their "speaking out" was de facto campaigning for Joe Biden for president.

Here's something from a November 2020 NPR report of one of them "speaking out":

"If I could vote I would prefer Joe Biden," she says, "because, though he has deported lots of people, he was never as bad as Donald Trump, who has divided mothers from their children."

She left out the part about President Obama starting that policy, being in good campaign mode for the cameras.

This is why, despite not having a valid asylum case, as found by a court of law, and then exhausting all appeals afterward, her leftist advocates somehow got the Biden administration to let her stay in the U.S. as part of a "settlement."

I would like to know what the government actually did that was wrong here that would enable a "settlement."

They broke in; they made a phony asylum claim; they got rejected; and when the time came to leave, they wouldn't leave.

The woman in question, a single mom from Guatemala named Hilda Ramirez, and her son Ivan didn't have valid cases — explain how having a mean grandpa qualifies one to jump the queue ahead of all immigrants and be allowed to stay in the U.S. and then partake of all its banquet of "free" benefits, despite having absolutely nothing to offer to the U.S. other than enormous costs. Asylum cases are for people who have courageously challenged their governments or endured state persecution, not for single moms on the go in unhappy personal living situations.

I'd like to know more about this mean grandpa, too. Is he here in the States? Has he been banned from entering even illegally? Did anyone get his point of view? And if he was so mean and horrible, why couldn't these people move to another Guatemalan city? There are many, and Guatemala is a relatively large nation of 17.1 million people. Apparently, old Gramps controls all of Guatemala, so there was no place she could go other than a welfare life in Texas. Perhaps moving to another city the way normal people might do would necessitate working for a living instead of mooching, but that's the lot of life of almost everyone else in the world.

So now she's posing for clearly posed pictures in NPR depicting her loving joy, wearing an expensive and flattering diaphanous dress:

Under the settlement made public on Wednesday, the Biden administration has agreed to give temporary protection from deportation for three years to Hilda Ramirez, Vicky Yulissa Chávez-Fino, Edith Espinal Moreno and María Chavalán Sut. "I now have these three years that I can actually enjoy with my son," said Ramirez, who fled Guatemala with her son Ivan, to escape from his abusive grandfather. For nearly eight years, they have been living at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Austin because she feared they could be arrested and deported after her asylum request was denied.

The message sent is that even if you lose your asylum case in court and are ordered to return home, having no claim to living here in the States, who cares? You still get to stay anyway, you can forget about fines for thumbing your nose at U.S. law, and the Bidenites will always have your back if you campaign for them.

Any questions as to why we have been seeing migrants in coordinated t-shirts like these?



Screen shot from Fox News YouTube video.

Don't think that message won't get around to the 100,000 or so migrants just outside the U.S. border awaiting their chance to enter the country now.

What's most obvious here is that campaigning for Biden is what it takes to nullify all court rulings and get the Bidenites to "settle" with the NGOs that they often fund on behalf of the illegal border-crossers when the deportation orders are in and they launch their last-ditch lawsuits.

What that tells the rest of us is that yes, the Biden open border and its catch-and-release policy enacted by the Bidenites is not about welcoming asylum-seekers with valid cases. It's all about bringing in the Democrat votes, and the illegals know it.

