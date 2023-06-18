Obama tells GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott just how he's allowed to be black

Is there anything worse than a white liberal who tells a black person how he's allowed to be black?

Maybe it's President Obama, who these days has gone the Joe Biden route, and is now effectively telling Sen. Tim Scott how he's allowed to "live his truth" and be black.

According to The Guardian:

Barack Obama has criticized two Republican presidential hopefuls, the South Carolina senator Tim Scott and the former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, over their stances on race relations in America. In a podcast interview, Obama, who became the first Black US president when he was elected in 2008, said that while presenting a hopeful message on race relations was important, “that has to be undergirded with an honest accounting of our past and our present”. Scott is the only Black candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race and Haley is Indian American. Asked about Scott’s messaging, Obama said there was sometimes a tendency among Republican candidates to gloss over the effects of racism, arguing that candidates need to address racial disparities to be taken seriously on the subject of American unity.

Which has got to leave a sour taste in Scott's mouth, given that he's the only black man in the presidential race, and what's more, he's actually lived firsthand through the era of real racism as a child growing up in the South.

Obama, by contrast, is only half black, from late-to-the-party immigrant stock, meaning, he's never had one whit of commonality with Scott, who has lived through Jim Crow racism under southern Democrats firsthand.

Obama is coming off as a sanctimonious white liberal in his pronouncements, and in some ways he is just that these days, living like a billionaire, and flying around in private jets on some kind of permanent vaction to all his many mansions.

Scott, by contrast, pulled himself up by his bootstraps and earned everything he's ever got.

Which must seem like a threat to the Democrats.

What we have here is an interesting Democrat phenomenon -- the special targeting of black people who happen to be conservative as somehow inauthentic, somehow, not black enough. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who was another child of the Deep South with many achievements, was also similarly attacked.

What is it about this Democrat tradition dating back to Bull Connor and before of going after black people who get too uppity for them?

Obviously, Obama recognized a threat to Democrats and all their deep state allies in Scott's candidacy as he made his claims about Scott not recognizing racism when he saw it.

Scott rightly swung back at Obama, which must have been a surprise to him:

In a Twitter post later on Thursday, Scott said: “Let us not forget we are a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. Democrats deny our progress to protect their power,” he wrote. “The left wants you to believe faith in America is a fraud and progress in our nation is a myth. “The truth of MY life disproves the lies of the radical left,” Scott continued. “We live in a country where little Black and brown boys and girls can be president of the United States. The truth is – we’ve had one and the good news is – we will have another,” he added.

We all know that that was an attack based on Scott's presidential candidacy, which has significant potential for drawing black votes away from Democrats.

We also know that Scott is from South Carolina, and South Carolina in the 2020 election was pivotal for Joe Biden's odd leap from nothingburger in 2020 to the Democrat nominee for the presidency as all his opponents dropped out. That was engineered by Rep. Jim Clyburn, who was widely believed to have held command of the black vote in that state.

Well, Scott is also in that state and he's popular, as is Nikki Haley, who was also singled out by Obama and is of South Asian descent.

There are a lot of candidates in this 2024 race, but somehow, the only two who were singled out by Obama are the two non-white candidates, both of whom happen to be from Democrat-pivotal South Carolina.

Sounds like somebody's political base is getting eaten into.

So now we have Obama, going full "karen" on the two dark-skinned candidates, telling them they aren't black enough, presumably because Democrats know that a white Democrat doing that would look bad.

Well, it also looks bad to see Obama doing it. He isn't that authentic, either.

But there's zero doubt that both Scott and Haley are.

What a wretched performance. All it does is tell us the Democrats are bleeding black votes and now they're getting desperate.

Image: Twitter screen shot from Fox News tweet