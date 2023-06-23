Now Obama wants even more power...

The media, government bureaucrats and other Democrats have spread a massive amount of lies to the public for years through many election cycles. All are meant to mislead the public and influence or interfere in elections but now Obama wants more government control to determine what the truth is. This, from a former president who has a long record of lying.

Obama suggests digital fingerprints to counter misinformation, so we know what is true or not true. Former President Barack Obama suggested in a new interview the development of "digital fingerprints" to combat misinformation and distinguish between true and misleading news for consumers.

Who will be Obama's arbitrators? Will they be Rachel Maddow and MSNBC, Brian Stelter, WaPo, DHS, SPLC, the Justice Department? Obviously, Obama wants some kind of censorship power under the rubric of "stopping disinformation" because lying is so hard to conceal when the truth keeps getting out.

Here is a small sample of misinformation that has been spread by the leftist mainstream media, which I do not recall Obama ever complained about:

In 2008, after endorsing John McCain in the Republican primary, the New York Times ran a hit piece on him about a supposed affair with a lobbyist.

After the election, when a lawsuit was launched , the Times said they didn't mean to imply a romantic relationship.

I don't believe them. They obviously meant for the public to believe there was an improper relationship because they were campaigning for Obama.

The media also went into attack mode in 2008 to destroy Sarah Palin as soon as she was nominated for the GOP vice presidential ticket.

Yet, they didn’t have any interest in letting the public know about Obama’s history of political dirty tricks, such as he pulled during his first election when he had sealed records unsealed and leaked in what writer Ann Coulter called his " signature move ," and went on to pull similar moves on his 2012 GOP rival, Mitt Romney.

Meanwhile. the media essentially buried Obama’s relationship with terrorist Bill Ayers, the radical Rev. Jeremiah Wright, and the convicted white-collar criminal Tony Rezko

In that latter case , the Cook County Assessor's office appears to have no record of any tax being paid on a property transfer between a future convicted felon and a future president in possible violation of Illinois law.

In 2005, at a time Rezko was under federal investigation of influence peddling in former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich's administration, then-Sen. Obama and Rezko's wife Rita bought adjacent pieces of property from a Chicago doctor. Rezko would later be convicted of 16 of 24 counts of influence peddling.

The doctor sold one parcel to Obama for $1.65 million, $300,000 below the asking price, while Rezko's wife paid full price, $625.000, for the adjacent vacant lot.

Six months later, the Obamas paid Rezko's wife $104,500 for a 10-foot wide strip of her land to create a bigger yard and ensure a greater measure of privacy.

While the media was destroying Palin, they had no interest in telling the public the truth about Biden, whom they had chased from the 1988 presidential race earlier.

In 2009, Obama and others intentionally lied to the public to get Obamacare passed.

Basically they had to lie to mislead voters.

An Obamacare architect even described how the effort to sell health law was benefited by “stupid” voters.

The media malfeasance around the Obama administration went on and on.

Instead of lifting a finger to help Americans under attack in Libya, Obama and his then-secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, concocted a lie about a provocative video causing a spontaneous mob reaction and then the attack. They even sent NSC official Susan Rice out to promote this lie because they were more concerned about Obama's re-election prospects and retaining power than the people who died.

And they say Democrats are the party of empathy.

If you want to see what Democrats' philosophy about the truth and elections is, all you must see is what Harry Reid said about his lie that Romney didn’t pay taxes for ten years.

Obama didn’t care when his FBI director, James Comey, went out and listed all of Hillary Clinton’s crimes regarding a massive mishandling of classified information, and then lied to the public that no prosecutor would take the case.

Obama knew that many people have been prosecuted for lesser crimes.

Then there was Obama's Russia-Russia-Russia scandal, which dogged President Trump through the life of his presidency.

In 2016, Hillary and the DNC paid a foreign national over $10 million to create a fictional dossier to destroy Trump. Then they committed fraud by lying to the FEC that the money was for legal fees.

Corrupt and dishonest FBI bureaucrats, who wanted Hillary to win, continually lied to the FISA Court so they could illegally spy on people surrounding Trump.

The corruption, and interference in the 2016 election by people throughout the Obama administration, with his knowledge, dwarfed Watergate. Most of the media not only didn't care, they participated,

For years, the biased media, along with corrupt Justice officials, and other Democrats colluded to continually bombard the public with endless lies and investigations based on the fictional Russian collusion. The purpose was never to inform the public with the truth. It was solely to destroy Trump and his administration. They could not afford an outsider draining the corrupt swamp.

In 2020, the public was fed with misinformation about COVID masks, social distancing, shutdowns, lockdowns, and other government edicts that Dr. Anthony Fauci and others falsely claimed were based on science. The purpose was to get the public to capitulate to government control. The damage was massive to children and others. Obama still hasn't said a word denouncing the misinformation.

Nor did he say anything when the media, Fauci and others colluded to stop an investigation into the Wuhan lab as the source of COVID by falsely calling it a disproven conspiracy. The purpose of stopping an investigation was to protect Fauci and others who had funded the dangerous research at the lab.

Obama, along with the media, have known about the Bidens, along with the Clintons, and their corrupt history of lining their pockets with kickbacks, yet said nothing when the media, Justice Department, 51 former intelligence officials, and others colluded to hide the truthful story about the Hunter Biden laptop from the public before the 2020 election.

They went to an old playbook by falsely blaming the Russians to bury the truth.

Almost three years later, the media and other Democrats are still burying the story of massive Biden family corruption, no matter how much proof they are shown.

And they never ceased promoting the biggest lie of all, which was that the Obama administration was scandal-free because no one went to jail

That's called skating in the real world.

That tells how corrupt the justice system is. The reason the criminal activity of so many within the Obama administration didn't get punished is because he had wingmen blocking any accountability.

The Obama-Biden administration is the most corrupt administration I have seen in my seventy years, but the Biden-Harris administration is closing in.

So why does the media continually have liars like Obama, Hillary, Comey, Schiff, Holder, Rice, Clapper, Brennan on and pretend they are reliable sources as they trash Republicans and support Biden?

The answer can be found in Harry Reid's words. To paraphrase, it doesn't matter how much we lie, or who we destroy, as long as we win.

Yesterday, the Democrats set out to destroy Special Counsel John Durham for daring to tell the truth about how corrupt Justice officials were and how the Russian collusion story was always based on nothing.

It never ends,. No one should believe Obama when he says we need more government power to make sure the public sees the truth before they vote. The truth has always been irrelevant to Obama, as well as government officials, and most journalists, especially people who pretend to be fact checkers.