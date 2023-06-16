New York Mayor Eric Adams perfectly illustrates ‘progressive’ hypocrisy, fraudulence

New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams recently backtracked on his vow to house migrants in Gracie Mansion, saying that the “symbolism” of his offer spoke volumes. Earlier this month, Adams stated that he’d welcome migrants into the governor’s mansion if city lawyers approved it but took back the offer in a June 15th press conference with reporters.

Cropped screenshot from New York City Mayor's Office Twitter account via The Daily Caller

“Leading the challenge of the migrant problem is both substantive and symbolic and as I always said, ‘Good generals lead from the front,'” Adams said, according to the New York Post. “They don’t send their troops into battle and ask, ‘How was the war?’ They lead them into battle. The symbolism of saying, ‘I’m willing to put a homeless family in Gracie’ is that symbolism.”

Huh? Reneging on your promise to share your enormous abode with migrants is “leading from the front,” and/or “leading them into battle?”

Adams noted that he could not allow migrants to stay at his mansion due to “legal issues.” According to the New York Post, Adams said: “We are never going to break the law. And so, we’d be able to know what we can’t do and what we can’t do as a symbolism of saying, ‘I’m willing to open up the people’s house to the people of the city.’”

Huh?!

“We are never going to break the law?” New York broke federal law by declaring itself a sanctuary city for illegal aliens. Crime has skyrocketed in the city specifically because the Rotten Apple’s D.A. refuses to prosecute criminals. The city is all about crime.

Gotham City has sued more than 30 counties across New York State for issuing emergency executive orders that prohibit local hotels from hosting migrants. Migrants Adams bussed out of New York and into those counties. The suits ask courts to declare all the executive orders “null and void.” Talk about chutzpah!

Adam’s statement is an open-- and near perfect-- example of symbolism over substance.

And a pretty good definition of today’s Democrat party.