New Whistleblower insists UFOs have landed here and the U.S. government has them

Exactly 30 years since the premiere of the X-Files and more than four decades since Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T., credible reports emerged yesterday that the U.S. government has recovered “many” crashed or landed alien craft including non-human bodies.

This amazing story broke in the U.S. at 6 PM E.T. on FoxNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports.

As NewsNation summarized its report at its Website (which included a link to the video of the full 11-minute report on Vargas’s program):

An Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency is coming forward with information on what he claims are extraterrestrial craft recovered and kept secret by the U.S. government.

Here is the NewsNation 12 and a half minute story, via Grabien:

Vargas’s lead story featured an interview by Australian investigative journalist Ross Coulthart (60 Minutes Australia) with a whistleblower, United States Air Force veteran David Grusch. From his interview with Coulthart (transcript provided by NewsNation):

Journalist Ross Coulthart: “What conclusion did you come to at the end of your time on the UAP Task Force [the UAP is the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, an office within the United States Office of the Secretary of Defense that investigates unidentified flying objects]?” Whistleblower David Grusch: “The UAP Task Force was refused access to a broad crash retrieval program.” Coulthart: “When you say crash retrieval, what do you mean?” Grusch: “These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin, vehicles that have either landed or crashed.” Coulthart: “We have spacecraft from another species?” Grusch: “We do.” Coulthart: “How many?” Grusch: “Quite a number. I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse. People started to confide in me. Approaching me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program. They named the program. I’d never heard of it. And, and, they told me, based on their oral testimony, and they provided me documents and other proof, that there was in fact a program that the UAP Task Force was not read into.”

UFO whistleblower David Grusch interviewed by Ross Coulthart, NewsNation June 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, an extensive article, “Intelligence Officials Say U.S. Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin” by Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal at thedebrief.org, reported on this story in great detail. Blumenthal and Kean have written extensively about the subject of UFOs including in the New York Times, for example “No Longer in Shadows, Pentagon’s U.F.O. Unit Will Make Some Findings Public,” published in the Times on July 23, 2020.

Among other things, the authors investigated the credentials and background of the whisteblower in this case, David Grusch, and found him to be highly credible.

In recent years, reports about UFOs have been taken out of the realm of late-night radio talk shows and fringe conspiracy theories and gained significant interest and credibility with articles in the MSM like the ones in the New York Times and the growing interest of members of Congress.

Twelve hours now after the story broke on NewsNation yesterday, FOX News reported on it on The Ingraham Angle. The Daily Beast, Outkick, and some other second tier media have also reported the story.

The story is in its infancy. Stay tuned for details.

Peter Barry Chowka is a veteran journalist who has covered national politics, including a number of presidential races starting in 1972, and the politics and economics of health care, popular culture, and media for over five decades. As a side interest, he has followed reports on UFOs since the 1960s. His web page with links to his work is http://peter.media. Peter's extensive American Thinker archive: http://tinyurl.com/pcathinker. Follow Peter on Twitter at @pchowka.