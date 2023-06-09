Nearly one in three Gen Zers want the government to install surveillance cameras in everyone's homes

Illuminating a truly sad, pathetic — and terrifying — version of Stockholm Syndrome, a new poll has found that a stunning percentage of "Gen Z" Americans support the idea of the government placing cameras in every home in order to prevent crime and abuse. What could be the downside, right?

That finding was part of a Cato Institute poll of 2,000 Americans. Americans.

The poll asked whether respondents supported "the government installing surveillance cameras in every household to reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity." What about invasion of privacy?

While "only" about 14 percent of Americans overall supported the idea of Uncle Sam transitioning into Peeping Tom, an incredible 29% of those under the age of 30 did. And fully 20% of those between the ages of 30 and 44 supported the idea of massive government surveillance of — and intrusion into — our formerly private homes.

One can picture a young man/woman/other/they, thoroughly indoctrinated by academia and media his entire life, saying: "Well, yeah, if it would possibly prevent, like, misgendering and s---, then it would be a good thing, right, dude?"

To put it mildly, it is ironic that many of the same people who scream, "My body, my choice!" at conservatives are okay with "My home, your domain!" when it comes to the government.

There are reasons why so many young people purport to believe in Socialism...and appear more afraid of true freedom than of Big Government controlling their lives and watching their every move. Our educational system — indeed, all of our major institutions — has been entirely captured by the left. Most have led lives of such ease and softness that they are simultaneously filled with guilt and entitlement. They have no firsthand knowledge of hardship and sacrifice. They didn't live through the Cold War. They are no longer taught about the reality of all communist states, or of the 100+ million people who died at the hands of those states in the last century alone.

Americans, once inarguably the most fiercely independent people on Earth, who believed in "pulling oneself up by one's own bootstraps," are rapidly transitioning into a people who rely on government from cradle to grave. And who are afraid to challenge the ubiquitous leftist orthodoxy. We have become Germans of the Third Reich, docile and propaganda-infused Soviet citizens of the mid-20th century.

The first three words of the United States Constitution are "We the people."

It is unbearably sad watching us morph into "We the sheeple."

Patrick Henry was 38 years old when he said, "Give me liberty or give me death."

Too many younger people today might say to those who rule them, "Give us a universal basic income (UBI), and you can spy on us all you want. If you don't, we'll vote you out of office...and set fire to a city."

Graphic credit: B0red, Pixabay license.