More evidence the media got the signal to turn against Biden

Yesterday, I noted the fascinating media response to the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee, where obvious evidence of Biden corruption was presented. The leading organs of establishment propaganda that signal the rest of the media on the approved narrative evidently spent most of the day Thursday thinking over whether the scandal was likely to be contained successfully, just like all the others involving the Biden crime family to date. Late in the day, they made the decision to cover the whistleblowers’ testimony. So, the New York Times, Washington Post and other pilot fish media that signal the news agenda to lesser outlets went with the story, including the message where Hunter Biden shook down a Chinese businessman by threatening vengeance from his father who was, he said, “in the room.”

That’s it for Biden. His dementia already is obvious and troubling, and now it sems that the corruption can no longer credibly be denied. It’s time to pressure him and Dr. Jill out of running again in 2024. Ideally, if The Kamala Problem can be solved and a chosen instrument 2024 candidate (now looking like Gavin Newsom) installed as vice president so as to become an incumbent after Joe resigns or is taken out via the 25th Amendment, this all can be taken care of before the nominating process gets underway and the troublesome RFK Jr. challenge becomes serious.

My sense that an inflection point had been reached, that the powers-that-be have decided that Joe’s corruption no longer can be successfully buried, was reinforced when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hounded by the assembled reporters.

Watch this three-and-a-half-minute Rumble video of the WH press corps behaving as if a Republican were in office:

Now watch as NBC commentators -- usually found in the lickspittle faction -- pile on:

NBC's Monica Alba says Karine Jean-Pierre's refusal to comment on explosive IRS whistleblower allegations "creates more questions than answers" in the Biden corruption scandal.



Chuck Todd agrees: "Sure does." pic.twitter.com/2Xc9LtN8oC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Joe’s time is up. He is no longer useful to the people who really run things. The media got the message, and soon enough Dr. Jill will, too.

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab