Midwestern teachers brainstorm ways to break laws protecting children

For many years, school districts have insisted that their teachers are surrogate parents during school days and live for the good of the children in their classrooms. One of the few virtues of COVID was that distance schooling revealed that this is often a lie. Many teachers are less interested in children’s well-being than they are in indoctrinating children into the leftist army. Today’s exhibit is a recorded workshop during which teachers across the Midwest brainstormed ways to bypass state laws prohibiting schools from encouraging so-called “transgenderism” and hiding a child’s “gender” status from parents.

DailyMail.com gained access to an online session hosted by the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center (MAP), which is funded by the Department of Education, attended by some 30 teachers from Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Illinois and beyond. In the four-hour workshop, they discussed helping trans students in the face of new laws in Republican-run states on gender, pronouns, names, parents’ rights, bathroom access, and sports teams. Some teachers said they followed the rules, but others discussed being ‘subversive,’ how their personal ‘code of ethics’ trumped laws, and how to ‘hide’ a trans student’s new name and gender from their parents. [snip] Kimberly Martin, the DEI coordinator for Royal Oak Schools, which serves 5,000 K-12 students in Michigan, spoke about helping trans students keep their gender change a secret. ‘We’re working with our record-keeping system so that certain screens can’t be seen by the parents … if there’s a nickname in there we’re trying to hide,’ Martin told the online gathering. Jennifer Haglund, counselor for Ames Community Schools, which serves 5,000 K-12 Iowa students, complained about Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in March signing a law that bars biological males from competing on female sports teams. She bragged about her ‘own activism’ and of taking part in protest marches. ‘I know that I have my own right code of ethics, and that doesn’t always go along with the law,’ Haglund said. Shea Martin, an Ohio-based trans educator, who writes a ‘socialist, feminist, and anti-racist’ blog called Radical Teacher, said she worked against ‘laws that prohibit or restrict trans advocacy.’ ‘The stakes are very high for trans youth,’ Martin said. ‘I think that requires working subversively and quietly sometimes to make sure that trans kids have what they need.’

The article does not allege that the Department of Education knew in advance that the organization it helps fund was encouraging teachers to break state laws in order to manipulate, indoctrinate, and sexualize children. (I think we call that “grooming.”)

Here’s the thing to remember about America’s teachers: There is a small cadre of teachers who are intelligent, moral, passionate about their work, and committed to educating their students in true academic subjects. I also bet many of the members of that cadre read or agree with American Thinker or other conservative publications. And then there are the rest of them. America’s teachers are overwhelmingly white females (that means leftists), who are required to be college graduates (that means leftists), and who have passed through their academy’s hard-left education programs (that means leftists).

Many—and I’m sorry to say this, but it’s true—are of average or lower-than-average intelligence and have been poorly educated in our broken college system. They recognize their deficiencies, so they opt to teach what’s easy. That’s not math or civics, it’s sex. Here’s an example of how to infiltrate education:

They also desperately seek affirmation from a captive audience that, by virtue of age and innocence, is easy to deceive. This, incidentally, is why so many of these young, poorly educated white women keep getting arrested for having sex with teenage boys—the boys are easy to impress, and sex is the easiest point of access to the young mind.

Again, there are wonderful teachers in America but, thanks to the Democrat-run Deep State and the Biden administration, it’s the scary ones, the insecure, hard-left ideologues, who control too many classrooms. If they were genuinely principled, they’d openly oppose the laws they dislike and willingly get fired to become martyrs to the cause. But they’re not principled; they’re just activists who will do anything to take your children from you.

