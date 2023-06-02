Microsoft’s president issues warning that foreign adversaries are using AI to ‘defraud’ Americans

The Microsoft president is worried that China, Iran, and Russia will use AI to spread misinformation; from an article out at The Sun last week:

Brad Smith gave a speech in Washington on May 25 which discussed how AI could be regulated. Smith’s biggest concern is deep fakes made by AI that end up spreading misinformation. He said: ‘We’re going to have to address in particular what we worry about most foreign cyber influence operations, the kinds of activities that are already taking place by the Russian government, the Chinese, the Iranians.’ He added: ‘We need to take steps to protect against the alteration of legitimate content with an intent to deceive or defraud people through the use of AI.’

Why isn’t he worried about how the tech companies, government, and most of the media have actively spread misinformation for years in order to push the radical leftist agenda to destroy our great country and remake it into a dystopian regime?

Below are a few severe cases in which the government, media, and others have intentionally misled the public with massive information in order to elect Democrats and force the radical, leftist agenda on the American people.

For years, most of the media, along with government bureaucrats, and other Democrats intentionally lied to the public that President Trump colluded with Russia in order to destroy him and his allies. There was never any evidence that this occurred but that didn’t matter. The corruption of the Obama–Biden administration to interfere in the 2016 election dwarfed Watergate, and not only did the media not care…they participated.

With an agenda of public capitulation to tyrannical decrees, the government along with the media spread misinformation about COVID: they promoted the “effectiveness” of the masks, and asserted the Wuhan lab as the source was a disproven conspiracy. Most corporations just went along.

In 2020, tech companies, most of the media, and government officials colluded to intentionally mislead the public to share fake news that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. The media and other government officials have known how the Biden family has lined their pockets for years by using Biden’s powerful position, but of course, they don’t care. All they cared about was destroying Trump. They didn’t care that we were getting an incompetent, illegitimate, corrupt president. All they cared about was power for leftists. Again, the corruption leading up to the 2020 election overshadowed any previous national scandal, and again, legacy journalism not only didn’t care, they joyfully cooperated.

And the biggest fraud of all is where most of the media, many corporations, scientists, educators, government bureaucrats, entertainers, politicians, Microsoft’s own founder Bill Gates, and others intentionally mislead the public that fabricated dire predictions about people and energy consumption are facts. When the scientific data doesn’t support the predictions they don’t care — they just repeat the lies and spew out more dire predictions to get the people, especially the young, to capitulate to the radical green agenda destroying America.

It is a shame that the media and others don’t complain about how a government bureaucracy uses massive amounts of money to target political opponents instead of doing their job. The IRS, Justice Department, and DHS (among other government agencies), have all been weaponized to target conservatives. The deep state and swamp creatures are very dangerous to our freedom. Facts clearly don’t matter.

Isn’t it disgusting that the media never goes after radical leftist groups that are so destructive? From Breitbart News last week:

Documents uncovered by the Media Research Center (MRC) revealed the Biden Administration used a $40 million grant program of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ostensibly earmarked for anti-terrorism purposes, to target conservative organizations and media, including Breitbart News. … One institution that was awarded a grant, the University of Dayton, used its DHS money to create a training program explaining how content from Breitbart News, Fox News, the Heritage Foundation, the National Rifle Association, PragerU, and the Republican National Committee among others led to far-right radicalization.

Maybe the president of Microsoft should worry that Bill Gates is spreading the lie that math is racist and getting the right answer is an example of white supremacy? It is unbelievable bigotry to tell minorities that they aren’t capable of learning the basics. It is an absolute attempt to dumb people down in an effort to move towards artificial intelligence.

People should recognize that artificial intelligence is not artificial at all; it is programmed by a human.

ChatGPT basically repeats the talking points with which it has been programmed; we see the same talking points regurgitated by most media outlets, politicians, and bureaucrats every day.

It promotes renewable energy while blaming coal, oil, and natural gas. Like most of the media, there is no scientific data to show the direct link between temperatures and all the things it blames for warming.

The collusion by the media, Democrats, and government bureaucrats to spread misinformation and interfere in the elections for years have outpaced anything that Iran, Russia, and China have ever done. They are the greatest threat to our Republic and free and fair elections, not Trump, and not a small number of Americans who demanded transparency for the 2020 election.

