Mayor Adams: I've got my Magic Bus

Yes, that sound you hear is Mayor Eric Adams singing his version of "Magic Bus." You know that song by the Who that goes like this: "Every day I get in the queue (Too much, Magic Bus) To get on the bus that takes me to you (Too much, Magic Bus)"

Well, it turns out that Governor Greg Abbott's critic has been doing a little "transporting of migrants" himself. This is the story:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams used taxpayer funds to send migrants to red states including Texas and Florida with some even being sent as far as South America and China despite trashing Republican governors for sending them to the Big Apple. Adams, a Democrat, spent about $50,000 of the city's money to send 114 migrant households elsewhere in the world as the city is overrun with asylum seekers in the tens of thousands. A total of 28 families were sent to Florida with 14 being sent to Texas, a few were sent to Colombia and one family to China. The migrants were allowed to choose where they were sent, reports Politico.

The Adams bus has a route to Colombia and China? Why not? Mayor Adams is a generous man when he is spending someone else's money. He will tell the driver to take you wherever you want to go.

According to the story, New York City reports that 78,700 migrants have arrived and 48,700 are still under the city's support system. Why are they still under your support system? Have you offered them work? Or an opportunity to pay back the city's taxpayers?

The mayor has criticized everybody but Biden and his open border policy. He is calling for Congress to carry out immigration reform but that's a lot of wishful thinking. The mayor needs to be more honest and address the actual problem.

So that bus that you see somewhere around the country is the mayor sending migrants to other places. He wants them out of New York but keeps boasting about the sanctuary city that he runs.

Image: Mateusz Walendzik