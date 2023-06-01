Matt Walsh commemorates ‘Pride Month’
Okay, I get it: the idea behind “Pride Month” – which really means homosexual pride month – is a defiant rejection of the shaming of same sex… uh… sex that has been characteristic of many (but not all) societies and cultures throughout the ages. But pride in sexual activities, as a general principle, does have a downside, as in lotharios boasting of conquests and groupies counting their famous sexual partners. Promiscuity has a definite downside from a public health standpoint due to the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, after all, even if morality is rejected as old fashioned and repressive.
But given the origins of Pride Month, it is at least an understandable human response to historical shaming, regardless of one’s views on the propriety of same sex physical intimacy.
However, as Matt Walsh deftly satirizes with what appears to be a list of genuine days proclaimed as quasi-holidays, a reaction to previous shame can readily morph into narcissism. With his droll, deadpan delivery, Matt Walsh treats us to 2 minutes of hilarity.
As you prepare for Pride Month, we must also remember to celebrate:— The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) May 30, 2023
Bisexual Health Awareness Month
International Transgender Day of Visibility
National LGBT Health Awareness Week
National Transgender HIV Testing Day
Non-Binary Parents Day
Lesbian Visibility Day
International… pic.twitter.com/xW9mw5KUYU
Photo credit: Twitter video screeengrab