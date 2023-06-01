Matt Walsh commemorates ‘Pride Month’

Okay, I get it: the idea behind “Pride Month” – which really means homosexual pride month – is a defiant rejection of the shaming of same sex… uh… sex that has been characteristic of many (but not all) societies and cultures throughout the ages. But pride in sexual activities, as a general principle, does have a downside, as in lotharios boasting of conquests and groupies counting their famous sexual partners. Promiscuity has a definite downside from a public health standpoint due to the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, after all, even if morality is rejected as old fashioned and repressive.

But given the origins of Pride Month, it is at least an understandable human response to historical shaming, regardless of one’s views on the propriety of same sex physical intimacy.

However, as Matt Walsh deftly satirizes with what appears to be a list of genuine days proclaimed as quasi-holidays, a reaction to previous shame can readily morph into narcissism. With his droll, deadpan delivery, Matt Walsh treats us to 2 minutes of hilarity.

As you prepare for Pride Month, we must also remember to celebrate:



Bisexual Health Awareness Month

International Transgender Day of Visibility

National LGBT Health Awareness Week

National Transgender HIV Testing Day

Non-Binary Parents Day

Lesbian Visibility Day

International… pic.twitter.com/xW9mw5KUYU — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) May 30, 2023

Photo credit: Twitter video screeengrab