Leftist ghouls berate wealthy OceanGate's Titan victims...because they were wealthy

While most people followed the tragic saga of the missing Titan submersible, deep underwater exploring the Titanic, hoping against hope that the five passengers aboard would be safely rescued, the warped leftists at the New Republic had a different perspective.

On June 20 writer Alex Shephard complained:

The Media Cares More About the Titanic Sub Than Drowned Migrants U.S. media has largely ignored a shipwreck with hundreds of migrant deaths but has focused intently on a missing submersible full of rich people.

Uh Alex, while the death of the potential illegal aliens (and yes, that's what they were; not migrants) is certainly tragic, the two events really aren't comparable.

And oh, by the way Alex, the death of innocents under unusual circumstances, searching for the shipwrecked Titanic, even if the victims are rich, is also tragic.

Continuing this warped economic victim focus, the following day New Republic reporter Daniel Strauss revealed:

OceanGate CEO Missing in Titanic Sub Had History of Donating to GOP Candidates Here’s who OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush has donated to ...Washington state Democratic consultants told The New Republic they don’t regard these donations as a sign that Rush is anything like a GOP megadonor, just that he leans to the right.

Apparently to the narrow minded, green with envy belittlers at the New Republic that's all you need to know about a Titan victim -- the New Republic editors did not approve of his political contributions.

And now you know -- if you hadn't already -- lefties, such as those spouting off at the New Republic -- are uneasy with the success of others, as it highlights their own failures. In contrast, the sorrow and failures of others boosts the egos -- and status -- of these lefties as they smugly shed crocodile tears for the sad souls drowned while invading a foreign country, pretending they care about the helpless. (Pssst--they don't!)

Meanwhile, while much is still unknown about what happened to the Titan, many thanks to those who attempted to rescue the victims; to those who are working on the causes of the tragedy. And deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims.

Phti credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)