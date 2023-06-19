Karine Jean-Pierre is a legend in her own mind: ‘I’m a historic figure…’

TheGrio is a media outlet by and for American blacks. It was inevitable that it would interview Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. What was less expected was that, in the most recent interview, Jean-Pierre would reveal that she is a legend in her own mind. Because her identity is entirely tied up with her race and sexuality, she views her mere presence as important. Clearly, that means she’s unfazed by the fact that it was race and sexuality, not ability, that elevated her to her current position.

It’s true that Karine Jean-Pierre is the first black lesbian to be the press secretary for the United States. As an amusing video compilation reminds us, though, she’s singularly inept at the job:

Worse than her not having anything to say is when she does have something to say because what she offers is often cringe-worthy. Sky News in Australia, in addition to running a bit of the video above, has put together more information about Jean-Pierre’s incompetence and dishonesty:

And of course, there’s the problem of her politicking from the podium. It’s one thing to puff up your own administration. It’s another thing to use your bully pulpit to attack the American people—yet that’s what Jean-Pierre routinely does:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act, the federal law limiting certain political activities of federal employees to prevent influencing elections, one government watchdog has found. According to the Office of Special Counsel, Jean-Pierre committed the violation last year ahead of the 2022 midterm elections when she repeatedly referred to "mega MAGA Republicans" while acting in her role as White House press secretary. "Because Ms. Jean‐Pierre made the statements while acting in her official capacity, she violated the Hatch Act prohibition against using her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election," the agency wrote in a letter dated June 7 shared with NBC News.

Ultimately, Jean-Pierre is an inconsequential woman although, sadly, she is in a consequential position. And it’s that position that has caused Jean-Pierre to assume legendary status in her own mind:

Karine Jean-Pierre: "I'm a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day." pic.twitter.com/dWrlacCZh1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

If you’re wondering why Biden is so historic, it’s not because he’s made America a better place for everyone, with a thriving economy, strong border, low crime, and the rule of law. Instead, as the full interview makes clear, it’s all about race and sex:

“It’s the most pro-equality administration in history,” she declared, recalling Biden’s nomination of the first Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and his signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified same-sex marriage into law for the first time in U.S. history.

Aside from Jean-Pierre’s (and the administration’s) obsession with skin color and genitals to the exclusion of all else, the funniest thing to emerge from this historically incompetent press secretary is how much work she and her team allegedly perform:

Jean-Pierre often spends hours preparing for briefings with her team of 12 staffers and Biden-Harris administration officials to craft messaging to White House reporters and, by proxy, the American people.

When you think how often Jean-Pierre is incapable of answering, relies on snark not substance, or simply babbles, it’s actually impressive that so many people can labor for long periods and produce…nothing.

Or maybe it’s not so surprising. The Biden administration is about obfuscation. Its biggest goal is to hide what’s really happening in America (inflation, crime, the dissolution of the border, a potential nuclear war, the end of the dollar standard, the growing alliance of world despots, etc.). And as we all remember from childhood, it’s much easier to tell the truth (no matter the consequences) than it is to maintain a lie.

Image: Karine Jean-Pierre. YouTube screen grab.