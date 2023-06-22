Justin Trudeau dropped $61,000 in taxpayer money for a 5-star hotel stay to attend an anti-poverty gala in NYC

If there is any one indicator that those comprising the political establishment are nothing more than self-interested wannabe celebrities, you’d be hard-pressed to determine whether it is their over-the-top infatuation with big time actors and reality television personalities, or their devotion to the high life, despite their failure to legitimately earn it.

Nearly two months ago, an organization called Global Citizen held a ritzy, star-studded anti-poverty function in New York City, an event at which Canada’s Justin Trudeau can be seen next to Hollywood heavyweight Hugh Jackman in an embarrassing display of fanboy-ism; see the tweet below:

Prices still rising.

Civil servants still striking.

Government backlogs still growing.



And Trudeau? He’s living it up in New York. Look how giddy he is meeting a famous celebrity.



Aren’t you glad he’s having so much fun? pic.twitter.com/WwXeBFlhI1 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) April 28, 2023

When you see an aging has-been (a debatable term assuming Trudeau has actually “been”) desperately clamoring for celebrity recognition and relevancy, it’s hard not to feel pity — but this is Trudeau about whom we’re talking, and the context of the photo will have you fuming.

According to a reporter for SaltWire Network:

The prime minister’s trip to a star-studded, two-day summit in New York City cost taxpayers over $61,000 in hotel costs, say newly released documents…. Held in New York City on April 27 and 28, the Global Citizen NOW summit was billed as an opportunity to unite celebrities and activists with business and political leaders — all to take ‘urgent action’ to end extreme poverty.

Need I remind you, Trudeau’s regime is ahead of the power curve with “urgent action” to “end extreme poverty” — it’s already euthanizing Canadian citizens seeking reprieve from the dystopian and distressing world created by the godless behemoth we know as “modern government.” From Daily Mail via an American Thinker piece published this past December:

A Canadian pensioner seeking euthanasia because he fears homelessness has received approval from a doctor despite admitting poverty is a major factor in the decision to end his own life. Les Landry, 65, told assessors for the procedure he ‘doesn't want to die’ but has applied for medical assistance in dying (MAID) because he can’t afford to live comfortably.

Via Western Standard News, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Franco Terrazzano rhetorically asked:

‘How many people were lifted out of poverty because Trudeau and a band of bureaucrats stayed in a fancy hotel in Manhattan?’

Western Standard also reported that ancillary costs like food, incidentals, and the private, chartered travel were not disclosed; additionally, the outlet asserted the financial scandal is just one of many (Trudeau has a lengthy rap sheet detailing his less-than-upright official conduct).

Canadian blogger Spencer Fernando aptly summed up the whole affair in just 130 cutting words:

In essence, Trudeau’s trip makes it obvious that we are paying for the PM to hobnob with celebrities while we are simultaneously paying for a public service that isn’t at work. Pay more, get less. That’s Canada under Justin Trudeau. After all, he also tells Canadians we need to sacrifice to save the planet, yet that sacrifice never seems to involve him doing events like the Global Citizen Summit through Zoom instead of flying over there. … Individual rights are being taken away, and we are being told to accept a future that is less prosperous. Meanwhile, when he’s not arrogantly lecturing the rest of us, Justin Trudeau flies around the world and lives it up at our expense. This is a failing country, and Trudeau is a failed leader.

