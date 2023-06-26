Journalists somehow have lost all curiosity when questioning Democrats and fake Republicans

Whenever Republicans and Democrats are interviewed, they seem to be asked questions about Trump's legal issues. Yet, when they are interviewed, they are rarely asked what they think of Biden's legal issues.

Here are some sample questions that could be asked of Obama, Hillary, Schiff, Swalwell, and fake Republicans like Kinzinger and who all seem to adore the camera and the adulation that the media provides them:

Did Biden illegally take classified documents when he was Senator and Vice President?

Did he mishandle them by keeping them in multiple unsecured locations and clearly moved them around?

Is it logical that the first time he found out that he had them was in the fall of 2022, and turned them in as soon as he knew, since that is the reason we are told he is being treated differently than Trump?

What do you think is the real reason the Justice Department treats Trump so much differently than Biden and why they let Hillary skate when she obviously mishandled classified documents and obstructed justice?

Was there ever actual evidence of Trump colluding with Russia or was the collusion of the Justice Department, media, and other Democrats to spread the lies about Russian a concerted effort to mislead the public and to destroy Trump based on the fictional dossier paid for by Hillary and the DNC?

Wasn't it election interference when there were endless investigations and coverage of Russian collusion while there was never evidence of it in the first place?

Should the FBI officials who lied repeatedly to the FISA court in order to illegally spy on people surrounding Trump have been prosecuted? If not, why not? Wasn't that election interference?

Do you think that people that interfere in elections should be severely punished?

Treasury sanctions Russian officers for election interference Authorities say the Russian officers recruited six U.S. co-conspirators, including two who ran for local office, to collect information on the activities of several political groups. The agency accused the Kremlin of creating division in the U.S., including reducing confidence in democratic processes, weakening U.S. diplomatic ties and encouraging anti-U.S. views.

So why do you think Mark Zuckerburg, who spent $400+ million in 2020 to influence elections, wasn't severely punished when he was found to have committed election bribery? Shouldn't he have been prevented from spending money in any future election?

Isn't it inconceivable that he didn't also illegally spend money in other states to interfere in elections?

Why do you think that the media and other Democrats continue to mislead the public that the 2020 election was clean?

Election report finds Facebook mogul’s ‘Zuck Bucks’ broke law, swayed election outcome in Wisconsin A 2020 election integrity probe in Wisconsin reported findings Tuesday that a nonprofit group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg committed election bribery when it targeted $8.8 million in get-out-the-vote funds to five heavily Democratic jurisdictions. Mr. Gableman a former state Supreme Court justice who was appointed to run the probe last year by Wisconsin’s Republican House speaker, outlined numerous problems discovered in the aftermath of the election, including “security gaps that tend to enable bad actors to operate in the shadows,” and a catalog of “the numerous questionable and unlawful actions of various actors in the 2020 election.” The report details a “bribery scheme” implemented by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life, a liberal voter advocacy group heavily funded by Mr. Zuckerberg.

Why aren't Democrats who challenged the 2000, 2004, and 2016 election called election deniers who want to destroy Democracy? Why weren't there endless hearings and arrests related to these protests?

From 2016:

Anti-Trump protests, some violent, erupt for 3rd night nationwide For the third night in a row, anti-Donald Trump demonstrators took to the streets in several big cities and on college campuses across the United States, including an outburst of smashed windows and a dumpster fire in Portland that police countered with pepper spray and flash-bang devices.

Many members of the media, along with other Democrats, continually called Trump an illegitimate President in order to influence and interfere in elections and to destroy his agenda.

From 2022:

Wasn't it massive election interference when the media, 51 former intelligence officials, the Justice Department, and other Democrats colluded to bury the story of the Biden laptop to hide the Biden family corruption from the voters in 2020?

Do you believe Joe when he says he never discussed business or was involved in business with Hunter despite all his international travels and despite all the times Hunter’s business associates visited the White House?

Should Biden have threatened to cut off $1 billion in taxpayer funds to Ukraine if they didn't fire a prosecutor looking into corruption at Burisma, where Hunter earned around $1 million per year for essentially a no-show job? Wasn't that blackmail?

Democrats always seem to be concerned about gun crimes and people paying their fair share so why are they OK that Hunter is getting off so easy despite lying on a gun application and appearing to commit serious offenses of tax fraud and tax evasion?

Hunter Biden illegally deducted over $100,000 in payments toward a sex club membership and a prostitute from his taxes, according to congressional testimony given by two IRS whistleblowers. (source)

The only reason a family like the Biden's, who don't seem to make business investments and who seem to have no product or service to sell other than the Biden name, would have to set up a series of LLC's with multiple family members would be to gather up money and make it hard to track.

The media, Justice Department officials in DC and NY, and other Democrats had continual witch hunts concerning Trump's taxes in search of crimes, yet they have little to no interest in doing a deep dive into the Biden family taxhttps://www.colourbox.com/image/old-fedora-felt-hat-with-a-press-card-image-1383259es no matter how much evidence of wrongdoing they see.

Essentially, Joe Biden, along with John Fetterman and Diane Feinstein, are seat fillers who do what they are told, and most of the media just repeats talking points telling the public how great Democrat policies are and how evil and dangerous Republican policies and politicians are.

The reason supposed journalists don't ask Democrats and fake Republicans tough questions is because they haven't been concerned about facts and leftist corruption for a long time.

