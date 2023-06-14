Johns Hopkins University erases women

Johns Hopkins University, that revered medical research powerhouse, is now referring to lesbians as “non-men,” at least in its updated glossary of LGBTQ terms. The recently updated "LGBTQ Glossary" can be found on the prestigious university’s "Gender and Sexuality Resources" webpage.

The comprehensive A-Z list features a series of LGBTQ-related terms and their definitions – from "AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth)" to "WSW," an acronym for “women (who have) sex (with) women."

The entry for those formerly called “lesbians” noted that the reason why the school guide isn’t using “lesbian” to define women who prefer sexual relationships with other "women," is because that definition isn’t inclusive enough. It added, "While past definitions refer to ‘lesbian’ as a woman who is emotionally, romantically, and/or sexually attracted to other women, this updated definition includes non-binary people who may also identify with the label." Most men are sexually attracted to other women. Does that make us lesbians? Or “non-men?”

The formerly iconic school’s LGBTQ Glossary’s entry for "Gay Man," however, referred explicitly to "men" and didn’t provide a more “inclusive” term for the label. (Ignoring most women.)

The “Gay Man” definition reads:

"A man who is emotionally, romantically, sexually, affectionately, or relationally attracted to other men, or who identifies as a member of the gay community. At times, ‘gay’ is used to refer to all people, regardless of gender, who have their primary sexual and or romantic attractions to people of the same gender. ‘Gay’ is an adjective (not a noun) as in ‘He is a gay man.’"

Alrighty then.

If you can’t define “woman,” then you can’t define “man.” And if you can’t define “man,” you can’t define a “woman” as a “non-man.”

The transgender movement is incredibly insulting—and dangerous—to women. (And I can define “woman” quite easily, by the way. Let me know if you’d like me to.)

The bottom line? Women are being virtually -- and summarily -- erased.

Even from the lexicon.

Photo credit: tingtingou CC BY-SA 4.0 license