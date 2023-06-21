Joe Biden now relegated to the backdoor of Air Force One

The sight of a President of the United States ascending or descending the stairs to the entrance of Air Force One, often waving from beside that thick door with the Seal of the President of the United States visible on it inside, is one of the iconic images of the presidency, full of the majesty of the office and the drama of the giant airliner known for decades as “the queen of the skies” (sadly, no longer in production)

Apparently, we will no longer be treated to such a sight for the 46th President of the United States. Suddenly, Joe Biden has started using the backdoor of the plane, boarding into the belly of the bird, where normally subalterns, journalists, caterers and the like ascend the short stairs.

No more big stairs for Joe!

They are so afraid of Biden tripping as he boards Air Force One that they are making him take the small stairs into the bottom of the plane. pic.twitter.com/9K1Mg1qkAU — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 19, 2023

Waving from the top of these stairs just doesn’t quite connote the gravitas of the front door. You might even think it’s the servants’ and tradesmen’s entrance.

‘It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out why, in the wake of the embarrassing presidential fall at the Air Force Academy.

YouTube screengrab

Hat tip: AoSHQ