Isn't it amazing how upset the media and others seem to be about the merger of the PGA and LIV Golf?

CBS says Biden needs to say something about it.

On Tuesday’s edition of CBS’s “America Decides,” CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe and CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes stated that the White House punting on the merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf despite the fact that “inevitably,” they’ll say something on it might be due to a fear of upsetting Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

They haven't seemed upset at all about how much money the NBA makes from China.

Where is the outrage when Hollywood gets money from countries that are terrible on human rights?

And I haven't seen any demand from CBS or other media outlets that Biden comment about all the Biden family money that has come from China, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries and how Hunter commingled funds with Joe and paid his bills.

Selective outrage is as fake as the Russian collusion story.

Photo credit: HeungSoon Pixabay license