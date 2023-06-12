In the year 2525, if Trump is still alive

According to the indictment, President Trump could spend the next 500 years in jail. I guess that they want to put away Pres. Trump for a long time so that he can't run until the year 2525. Maybe they think that MAGA won’t survive until then.

As I discussed with Richard Baehr of American Thinker, the indictment was a brutal overreach. It poured gasoline in the fire and divided the country even more. It will certainly generate more discussion about the unequal application of law in the U.S.

This is an excellent point from Michael Goodwin:

Although the FBI oddly accepted her claim, then-director James Comey said Clinton was wrong to use a private server and there was evidence she and aides were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” “None of these e-mails should have been on any kind of unclassified system,” Comey said before suddenly changing course and adding: “Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.” Comey was out of line in publicly recommending against prosecution, but got away with it -- and so did Clinton. It probably didn’t hurt either one that Attorney General Loretta Lynch worked in the Justice Department under President Bill Clinton and that Bill and Loretta just happened to meet during the probe in an Arizona airport and have a private conversation about, you know, golf and grandkids.

Yes, I guess that Clinton loves to talk about golf and kids with AG Lynch. In the meantime, Hillary cheated, got away with it, and would have taken care of her handlers had she won the presidency.

Yes, President Trump made some mistakes in handling these documents. What the Justice Department should have done is to investigate the Biden and Trump cases and submit the findings to Congress. The report should have called on Congress to check out the confusion over the handling of documents. Instead, they indicted President Trump and now must explain a double standard of justice.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service