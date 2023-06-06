European eco-crazies encourage recruiting 'arrestable' members for planned mayhem campaign in the states

Election time is on, so what better than for Europe's eco fanatics, the toddler-like people who have been blocking highways and throwing their food on Europe's art masterpieces, to take their show on the road to the states come summer?

According to the Daily Mail:

Europe's top climate activists are planning a 'large-scale civil disobedience campaign' of highway blockages, hunger strikes and disruption at 'federal properties' in the US in August, DailyMail.com can reveal. Leaders from Extinction Rebellion (XR) and other European groups known for their large-scale disturbances are rapidly expanding their US-based franchise, Declare Emergency, to create mayhem on this side of the Atlantic. In a videoconference, which DailyMail.com attended, the Europeans taught their US allies how to raise money, boost membership and recruit scores of 'arrestable' members to spearhead the most aggressive protests.

"Arrestable" members? One can just imagine.

What we have here is a group with money that's planning in advance to shut the U.S. economy down through its odious road protests in the name of going green. They'll call it "peaceful" protests, but they're exactly the opposite of that in that the highway blockages will be done through force. Thousands of workers -- the ones who don't make enough money to afford city rents or homes, and who must live on the outskirts of the cities -- will be kept from their jobs, costing companies millions of hours of productivity, at a time when they're desperately trying to get workers back to the office. People who need to get to job interviews, or to the hospital for the birth of a baby, or for urgent surgery, or for an ongoing heart attack or stroke or gunshot wound, or else to someone's deathbed, will be blocked from attending to their time-sensitive needs. Good luck if your house catches fire and you need a fire truck. Good luck if you need an ambulance or a cop. Someone is going to get frustrated and run a car through them, leaving angry protestors then claiming the mantle of martyrs, the media fawning as they claim it.

That's just roads. They could also target power plants, gas stations, art galleries, and anything else they think will cause disruption and grab a headline.

Who is bankrolling this garbage and are they from Russia or China or some other place that detests the U.S.? We already know that Vladimir Putin has bankrolled green groups to encourage the shutdown of Europe's and North America's fossil fuel industry, (which benefits him) and let's just say that these days he's motivated. As for China, they're acting in the most aggressive way they've ever acted. They're showing plenty of motivation, too.

Or maybe they're just crazies acting on their own. We all know that they watched closely the antifa riots of the summer of 2020, timed for the U.S. elections, turning parts of cities like Portland and Seattle into unliveable dumps. They saw the weak response from the local authorities, and the even weaker response from the district attorneys, who continuously let these criminals off scot-free, even after, in one incident, they set a U.S. courthouse on fire, and in another, they chased police out of their own police station and then set it ablaze. The federal response has also been weak, with the Pentagon literally resisting orders to restore order.

Nobody was punished for much of any of that, so obviously, the message has gotten out that they can do their own encore over this summer as electiontime approaches and get away with it.

They've gotten lots of practice in Europe, they know there are a lot of non-working young people ensconced in mom's basement to offer some fun and games to, and now they're going for the big league in the states.

The only losers here are the law-abiding American people who just want 'normalcy' and to be able go about their daily lives without being bothered by lunatics of any cause. Will they cave to this crap and vote for the Democrats who permit it? Or will they finally find a way to counter this even if the authorities do nothing? Someone has got to come up with a solution for these coming disruptions.

Image: Screen shot from DW video, via YouTube