Equal and opposite reaction to imposing trans agenda

In 1686 Sir Isaac Newton revolutionized physics with his Three Laws of Motion. The Third Law of Motion famously states: “for every action (force) in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction. If object A exerts a force on object B, object B also exerts an equal and opposite force on object A. In other words, forces result from interactions."

Almost 340 years later, in 2023, this law is once again proven correct in human nature as well as proven by the #1 song on iTunes Current Top 100, which is not by super popular, super money-maker performers Taylor Swift or Morgan Wallen warbling about love and its agonies. No, the #1 song is

Whaaat??!!! Huh??!!!

Why should non-famous singers encourage people to boycott Target, a cost-friendly mass merchandiser of thousands of items for people of all ages in a song that apparently agrees with the sentiments of many? Because many people reacted strongly and negatively when they--and especially their children--entered a Target store and were immediately assaulted with:

“tuck friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company that designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also created backlash. The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May. Pride month is held in June. Target confirmed that it has moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern stores after confrontations and backlash from shoppers in those areas.

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Oooh.

“Attention all shoppers, there’s a clean-up on every aisle. Target is targeting your kids,”

Forgiatto Blow (no, not his birth name) raps as he and his crew cruise a Target pointing out the offensive merchandise aimed at children. And adults.

Well good for him. People shopping for everyday items, especially with young children, do not need to be unexpectedly confronted with items they find unpleasant or offensive. Certainly people have every right to buy and sell these goods -- at specialty shops, online, or even in a designated area of Target. Target has separate sections devoted to food, to shoes, to cosmetics, to housewares; clothing for men, for women, for children are also grouped separately so it shouldn't be a problem for Target to target (sorry, couldn't help it!) a section appealing to the multi alphabetic LGBTQ+ (sic, meaning lesbian, gay, bi sexual, trans, queer and whatever else) interests.

Meanwhile, the Target action caused negative reaction in Target's stock price as it continued its downward plunge -- 12.5% ytd.

Of course there is a reaction to the reaction; Kelly Robinson, of the Human Rights Campaign, tweeted:

Extremist groups want to divide us and ultimately don't just want rainbow products to disappear, they want us to disappear."

2/6 Extremist groups want to divide us and ultimately don't just want rainbow products to disappear, they want us to disappear. The LGBTQ+ community has celebrated Pride with Target for the past decade. Target needs to stand with us and double-down on their commitment to us. — Kelley Robinson (@KelleyJRobinson) May 24, 2023

Most people's reaction to this outrageous claim is "Uhm... no."

Act. React.