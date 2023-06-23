Elon Musk: Having a really rich guy on our side opens many possibilities

I’m still not sure about Elon Musk. Is he a true conservative, a secret tool of the Left or China, a brilliant entrepreneur, or just really lucky?

At this point I don’t care.

His purchase of Twitter and firing 90% of the staff (because all they were doing was censoring conservative speech) and his subsequent release of damning evidence against the woke Left disinformation campaign, has changed the direction of American politics forever.

Bringing on Tucker Carlson and his new show (with my count today of 339.7 million views in his first six episodes) was a brilliant way to bring users back to the Twitter platform.

In the Quiet Riot I wrote about last week, it’s clear that most Americans are not fooled about what’s happening with the attempted dismantling of our country.

Some figured it out early, other came to the same conclusions later, but now a large majority of Americans feel…

wokeness is just a scam to bully us into submission.

COVID was a flu created in China and the “vaccine” does much more harm than good.

“Transgenderism” is a sad psychological condition that the media is hyping in order to break down our social values.

Election fraud is rampant.

And the “news” Networks are simply feeding us a steady diet of propaganda.

My new mantra has become, “Talk is cheap, action is priceless.” And that’s just what’s been happening across the country.

In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin won the 2021 race for governor along with a new majority in their House and Senate with the support of soccer moms who were fed up with the education of their children.

New York Republican Lee Zeldin failed in his run for governor, but drove unexpected wins in four congressional races, helping win back the House in 2022, despite widespread fraud in other states canceling out the “Red Wave.”

Even local school boards are changing hands. In 2020, 60% of incumbents won reelection, in 2021 and 2022 the challengers won 49% and 47% of their races.

The quiet riot is now under way. We understand we can be fired from our jobs for posting conservative opinions on our social media, or refusing to take the “vaccine,” but we can still spend our money wherever we want – at least until they force us into a digital currency where every transaction is recorded and “improper purchasing” lowers your ESG score.

Now when Americans see stupid in corporations, we boycott.

One of the earliest boycotts was against Bed, Bath and Beyond, for dumping the MyPillow Guy’s products in their stores because he was conservative. Americans started buying his pillows online and it’s Bed, Bath and Now-Gone.

FOX News is now FOX “News” and their viewership has dropped like a stone since they fired Tucker Carlson.

CNN continues to flail, seeing their rating slump they tried to go less “crazy liberal” only to see their viewership drop even further. It’s rumored that Jeff Zucker, their former CEO, is considering buying the company.

Disney spends hundreds of millions on woke cartoon films hoping for a big score at the box office, only to find empty seats and declining theme park attendance.

From Trish Randall’s excellent article… “The entire corporation (19 parks and resorts, cruise line, multiple movie and animation studios) reportedly has only $200 million in liquid assets, roughly the budget of the live-action-remake race-swap girl-power flop, The Little Mermaid.”

Anheuser-Busch hired a marketing “expert” to change their image and her woke ad with trans Dylan Mulvaney sent sales plummeting to the point where the company is having trouble disposing of their beer.

Target promoted transgenderism and satanism to our children and their sales have plummeted.

The one thing these corporations now have in common is that their stock prices have tumbled. In five years, CNN’s stock is down over 50%. In six months Disney stock is down 22%. In six weeks Anheuser-Busch’s stock price is down 12%. Since early February Target stock is down 27%.

Here’s my suggestion to Mr. Musk: “Go shopping.”

Buy CNN at a bargain price, fire all the employees and hire patriots who were working at FOX. Start telling the truth about government corruption and election fraud and watch ratings soar.

Buy Disney and have them produce family-friendly and patriotic movies and refill the theaters and their theme parks. If Disney isn’t for sale, just buy some small conservative film studios.

Buy some beer companies, give them a patriotic brand and put Anheuser-Busch in their place, just don’t call it “Musk Beer.”

Buy several regional retail chains and combine them into a single company that carries American-made products. This would also start a boom in American manufacturing.

We’ll make you a deal Elon, “They go woke and stupid, we boycott them, you buy them cheap.”

Whether Musk is a patriot or simply a brilliant entrepreneur, he certainly likes the limelight and making money at the same time. Buying American companies at a deep discount and changing their branding and product lines is a sure way to make an even bigger fortune.

He can amass enough money to build ten space stations and establish a colony on Mars as far as I’m concerned if he helps us take back our country.

Mr. Musk, buy back corporate America and go patriot. All us deplorables will support you 1000%.

