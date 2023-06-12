Dr. Evil hands his empire over to his Mini-me

A lot of us had hoped the Soros empire and all its works would end once the billionaire hedge fund speculator, who is very elderly now, passes.

No, not to be.

According to the Wall Street Journal, cited on this CNBC report, George Soros passing the baton to his 37-year-old son and Mini-me, Alex Soros:

Philanthropist billionaire George Soros confirmed that he is handing control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex. Soros, 92, has a net worth of $6.7 billion, according to Forbes, and is one of the top 400 richest people in the world. In 2017, he shifted $18 billion from his family office to his Open Society Foundations — a group of charities that works in more than 100 countries — which Alex was named chair of in December. Alex, speaking to the Wall Street Journal in an exclusive interview published over the weekend, said he is “more political” than his father and hinted at a significant financial role for the Soros organization in the U.S. elections next year. The Open Society Foundations did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment but a spokesperson did confirm the details of the interview with the Reuters news agency.

Which isn't exactly in the interest of the rest of us. Even more leftist? Lucky us, because he's now got a river of money to spread for that.

But let's not despair.

Soros is all about keeping the elites elites and seeing to it that the rest of us do not have a safe place to live, do not have free and fair elections, and indeed, do not have a country we can call home. He is, after all, the self-described "stateless statesman" and has spent $140 million in the last election cycle to get the worst Democrats into power.

Elon Musk called him out correctly in comic book terms, even if his choice of villains wasn't optimal.

According to this mother-of-all-Soros-suckup pieces by Luc Olinga for The Street, Soros got into a scrap with Elon Musk, who leveled most of the known charges at Soros about how he spends his money, continuously rigging the system against the little guy:

The Techno King, as Musk is known at EV maker Tesla, launched a crusade on May 15 against Soros, by comparing him to the character Magneto, a Jewish supervillain in the Marvel Comics universe, who "hates humanity" and who "wants to erode the very fabric of civilization." Soros, 92, is Jewish and a Holocaust survivor [No, he's not. -ed]. Musk then accused Soros of buying off district attorneys by funding their election campaigns so that they become his "pets" and obey his orders. "Soros astutely identified a massive arbitrage opportunity in district attorney elections, where a relatively small amount of money has outsized influence," the billionaire said on May 17. "Soros’s instructions to his pet prosecutors were (essentially) to minimize prosecuting even violent criminals."

...and...

"Does the public realize that Soros wants open borders? Literally not even checking to see if they’re convicted serial killers on the run, which has happened more than once," Musk argued on May 18, without providing evidence.

Oh, there's lots of evidence, but not for apparent MSNBC watchers, such as Luc.

Soros also has bankrolled the election of secretaries of state over the past year, bringing us the rigged elections such as we have seen of Katie Hobbs, who, as secretary of state, was in charge of counting the ballots as she ran for Arizona governor. She's dogged by 'fraudster' charges everywhere she goes, but with everything rigged, no one can stop her, and her state is now probably permanently, and unhappily, blue.

And, he's the king of the color revolutions abroad, which has dragged America into endless conflicts overseas, making America unbearable on the world stage with all its "democracy" talk, and as for the color revolutions themselves, merely swapped one set of kleptocrats in various shambling democracies abroad for another.

I don't read comic books so I don't know anything about this Magneto character Musk compared Soros to, whether the figure happens to be Jewish by circumstance, like Shylock, or whether the figure exists as an attack on all Jewish people, or what. I would have avoided the comparison if it were me, because it's not the point of the comparison, which is that the guy hates humanity. What's more, Soros isn't Jewish the way normal observant Jewish people are -- and if anything, he's the opposite. The guy is a longtime atheist and supports anti-Israel causes, as well as Democrats, many of whom have made a cottage industry of their anti-Semitism. Soros certainly hates a lot of things, and humanity can be counted as one of them.

Left out of the gushy piece praising Soros and attacking Musk -- and it's a big one: That Musk is Jewish, too, so the criticism is comparable to one black person calling another black person the n-word unaffectionately. That's not quite the same as when a white Democrat such as Bull Connor or Robert Byrd does it.

Now that Soros is passing control of his vast $25 billion foundation empire to the youthful Alex, the latter vows to shovel the cash even more leftishly. We will see more money going to let-the-criminals-out district attorneys, more money to the open borders lobby, more money for color revolutions and more money for secretaries of state who openly rig elections. Judges may be bought, gun control promoted, the green and LGBTQ agenda lobbies empowered, plus anything else they can think up.

It sounds awful, this continuation of the Sorosian empire, but it may not be as bad as it looks.

One solution is the daylight disinfectant:

Here in San Diego, a non-woke, non-Soros district attorney in San Diego, Summer Stephan, destroyed a Soros candidate at the polls a few years ago despite being outspent by a factor of three, by holding out the Soros card against vastly superior Soros money machine, winning that election against all odds. She explained clearly how it worked quite ably here:

Stephan says her opponent has never prosecuted a case. “She is a junior level criminal defense attorney who has never held a leadership position in her own office. She is running as a protégé or proxy of an out-of-state billionaire George Soros. He has spent $1.5 million, an obscene number in local politics.” Soros’s funding of Jones-Wright is one of 17 District Attorney races he is pouring funds to using his California Justice & Public Safety PAC. “He is selecting criminal defense attorneys or ACLU affiliated lawyers with the goal of decriminalizing prostitution, drugs and prosecuting law enforcement whether they did anything wrong or not. The target for Soros is the police,” says Stephan Stephan says that Soros funded DA’s elsewhere have led to failure. “This has been a failed social experiment in Houston. The violent crime since his candidate was elected has gone up nine percent. In Florida his candidate refused to prosecute to the full extent of the law a police officer murderer who also murdered a pregnant woman. To the point that the governor has stripped her of her authority to prosecute special circumstance murders.” Her opponent, she says, promises the same. “She has pledged to not even consider pursuing the death penalty in any serial murder case or any murder case, whether the case qualifies or not. She has also pledged in writing to not petition the court for any 17 year old—even if they have committed mass murder—to be treated as an adult. Which means they would be released at age 25 no matter what. The money infusion is intended to buy this election and to have our community replace experience and qualifications with a dangerous experiment. That is the challenge for my campaign.”

Like Musk, she was attacked as an anti-Semite for bringing up the Soros juggernaut, but she never apologized for it.

"Apologize for what?" as Andrew Breitbart used to say.

Transparency, sunlight, and a refusal to apologize, have definitely damped the Soros ambitions in certain incidents. This template should be repeated and expanded. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and already the Soros crowd has a growing public relations problem.

Second, empires run by juniors, the cossetted sons of the original founding moneybags, are pretty prone to foundering. Alex go wild with the spending and may take the Soros empire in an entirely unpopular direction from which he is unable to pull back, making his empire the Bud Light of arrogant foundations. He also may simply squander the money on personal luxuries, the way Black Lives Matter's executives did, leaving them in the hole. Junior doesn't have old dad's investing skills, let alone his weird organic base philosophies, he's just a copier of all things left-wing. That may be a recipe for blowing the Soros pile on useless or ineffective projects. If it happens, it wouldn't be the first time an heir blew old dad's fortune on idiocies. Soros insists the kid has got the smarts for this, but anything is possible.

Third, there should be other empires out there emerging to counter the Soros madness -- for rule of law at the borders, for prosecutors who prosecute crime, and for secretaries of state who count ballots honestly. Perhaps that counterforce can be Musk.

It's not an entirely cause for despair that the Soros empire is set to continuing expanding its tentacles. It mainlys serves as a call to action to find effective ways to counter it.

Image: Filtered image with use of photos by World Economic Forum. swiss-image.ch/Photo by Sebastian Derungs // CC BY-SA 2.0.