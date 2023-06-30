Does Hollywood actress Barbara Hershey realize she compared the far left to the Nazis?

A few weeks ago, Hollywood actress, presumed leftist, and we can only assume "historical scholar" Barbara Hershey posted the following tweet with the text:

It didn't start with gas chambers. It started with one party controlling the media. One party controlling the message. One party deciding what is truth. One party censoring speech and silencing opposition. One party dividing citizens into "us" and "Them" and calling on their supporters harass "Them" It started when good people turned a blind eye let it happen.

This raises a host of questions, since she is referring to the far-left National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party — starting with the fact that it's her side as the "one party controlling the media," and exemplified by the study from the Media Research Center that the "Nets Spend 491 Minutes on Trump Indictment, 0 Seconds on Biden Burisma Bribery" a few weeks ago, and the recent video from PragerU (waiting two beats for a leftist to chime in for the 20 millionth time that it's not a real university) on how the national socialist media eviscerated its credibility by abandoning objectivity while faking it all along Russian Collusion and the Death of Journalism.

It follows that with the national socialist media dominating the press, they also are the "one party controlling the message."

The same people who dominate the media have also set themselves up as fact-checkers for themselves and everyone else. And lo and behold, they tend to bestow the best ratings on their media sources as "truthful," while they like to apply the "misinformation" label to pro-freedom media sources.

Yes, this makes the far left the "One party deciding what is truth." Just don't ask them about the sum of 2 + 2, vaccine effectiveness, or what a woman is. And of course, this "one party" can't abide what it calls "misinformation" and thus is the "one party censoring speech and silencing opposition."

Unfortunately, two factors make this even more insidious.

One is that we've gotten used to being censored online. It used to be scandalous when one of the nation's social media corporations did this. Now it's become normalized.

The other thing is that the far left uses its trivial distraction tactic to mislead from what it is doing — in this case, making false claims about book bans. This mendacity on the left's part helps it cover its actions.

Leftists just repeat their lie over and over, and it becomes the "truth."

We're not sure what she meant by "us" and "them," but who can forget that infamous video of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) calling for people to harass members of President Trump's administration?

What is truly amazing is that Ms. Hershey failed to recognize her side in all of this. How does someone like that account for the fact that the far left dominates the media?

Given that she is part of that system, how do people like that even start a screed like that, thinking the pro-freedom right controls the media?

The major newspapers — New York Times, Washington Post, L.A. Times, etc. — are all clearly on the left, if not the far left, with only a few that are centrist or lean right.

It's the same story with the cable channels — CNN, MSNBC, etc. — that are dominated by the nation's socialist viewpoint, with one FOX being at best right-leaning.

The rest of the media show the same dominance by the far left, so where does she think the pro-freedom right is the "one party controlling the media"?

The dirty little secret of the 2020 election was not only the massive loss of electoral integrity, but the fact that one key piece of information was purposefully withheld from the people.

Then, of course, there is one issue the far left never mentions in its issue projections, one issue that makes it crystal-clear that the far left shares the side of history with the National Socialist German Workers' (Nazi) Party and any other authoritarian collectivist down through history.

That is the fact that they all share the common trait of wanting to disarm the people and empower themselves. Aside from a few rare and meaningless trivial distractions, it's the far left that constantly obsesses over gun confiscation. This was seen with the Nazis, the USSR, and the Democrats. They can play the projection game all they want with other issues, and those who know the facts know that these are absurd. But when it comes to the issue of gun confiscation, they have nothing to say. They just have to keep quiet and hope no one notices.

Do you find it interesting that even the far left can't help but compare itself to the Nazis?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Barbara Hershey. Credit: The Kennedy Center via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).