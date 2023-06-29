Does anyone care that we're holding political prisoners in a DC jail?

The New York Times, Sunday, June 25, published an anti-MAGA propaganda screed called "Far Right Pushes a 'Through-the-Looking-Glass' Narrative" by Robert Draper. As his slant projects a "Through the Looking Glass" slur on political victims of the current administration, only Draper's opening paragraphs are worth noting. Draper does point out that Reps. Gaetz, Gosar, Norman, Taylor Greene, and Nehls have acted in support of the Jan. 6 political detainees. They should be joined by every House and Senate Republican — certainly those whose primary loyalty is not to the uniparty.

Draper opened the piece by stating that "far right ... true believers," among other things, "gather to pray and sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on the outer perimeter of the District of Columbia jail, where some two dozen [Jan. 6] defendants are held."

(Draper's next paragraph calls an unofficial House hearing held last week "a through-the-looking-glass alternative to the damning case against former President Donald J. Trump presented last year by the Jan. 6 [House select] committee." In view of the conduct of that partisan, prejudicial, persecutorial "Jan. 6" panel, to assert that it deserves to be called "official" insults the rules of the House and, indeed, the Constitution itself.)

Times propagandist Draper omitted the duration of pre-trial detention for the "some two dozen" detainees. His highly biased piece appeared more than 30 months after January 6, 2021. The following should be shouted from the rooftops by all citizens committed to the spirit of American liberty:

How long have the current Jan. 6 detainees been held in the District of Columbia jail? What are the charges against them? Why are they denied bail? Why are they being treated as political prisoners in a communist dictatorship?

To quote from the John Adams character in the musical 1776 — "Is anybody there? Does anybody care?"

Clearly, The New York Times does not care; it has turned against liberty, democracy, fair play — the Constitution. But what about House and Senate Republicans? Where are the GOP colleagues of Reps. Gaetz, Gosar, Nehls, Norman, and Greene? What good is talk of impeaching Garland, even Mr. Biden, if the House GOP won't stand in solidarity against a rogue administration holding political prisoners?

Image via Pxfuel.