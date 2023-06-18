Democrats stupefied that Muslim community they hailed rejects display of gay pride flags

Democrats have always demonstrated a sense of "ownership" of certain communities of color.

So when the 28,000-strong Muslim-majority city of Hamtramck, Michigan passed an ordinance declining to wave gay pride flags from city buildings, they couldn't believe their eyes.

According to The Guardian:

In 2015, many liberal residents in Hamtramck, Michigan, celebrated as their city attracted international attention for becoming the first in the United States to elect a Muslim-majority city council. They viewed the power shift and diversity as a symbolic but meaningful rebuke of the Islamophobic rhetoric that was a central theme of then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign. This week many of those same residents watched in dismay as a now fully Muslim and socially conservative city council passed legislation banning Pride flags from being flown on city property that had – like many others being flown around the country – been intended to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Muslim residents packing city hall erupted in cheers after the council’s unanimous vote, and on Hamtramck’s social media pages, the taunting has been relentless: “Fagless City”, read one post, emphasized with emojis of a bicep flexing.

For anyone who knows anything about what Muslims of a certain stripe believe over the past 20 years, or who can pick up a newspaper and read about, say, Iran, the result is about what one can expect.

But this doesn't include leftist Democrats, whose whimpers could be heard for miles around:

“There’s a sense of betrayal,” said the former Hamtramck mayor Karen Majewski, who is Polish American. “We supported you when you were threatened, and now our rights are threatened, and you’re the one doing the threatening.”

Wait till they hear what these same Muslims think about women.

What happened here was a bad case of projecting.

Democrats projected their own rainbow and unicorn political views onto these Muslims, just because most opposed President Trump. They patted themselves on the back for virtue-signalling their diversity, and then got a good whiff of what that diversity actually meant to these particular voters.

They've promoted mass migration from Muslim countries, hailed recent-migrant Muslims to office, and worked to get that Muslim majority on the Hamtramck city council, all the while expecting that these groups would fall into line as good Democrats and back the party unconditionally.

Didn't happen that way. Now they are stuck with the result -- an openly anti-gay government in a Muslim-majority city, as if recently migrated Muslims representing recently migrated Muslims, with matching stone-age mentalities, wouldn't bring just that outcome. What's more, they still need those Muslim votes for other things, so it's dubious they're going to quit courting them even as they pass anti-gay flag-waving ordinances.

Many corporations have embraced the LGBTQ+ agenda out of fear of pressure groups vowing to boycott them. That shakedown dynamic seems to have been operative in the recent case of the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring the very unpopular gay group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Let's see those pressure groups try that shakedown tactic on this Muslim community, which is pretty open about its anti-gay sentiment.

Dollars to donuts, they won't. They'll just keep making whimperings to the press, astonished that Muslims will be Muslims.

