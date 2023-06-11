California bill would ban retail employees from trying to stop thieves

Lawmakers in the erstwhile Golden State of California are hoping to push through controversial legislation that would ban retail staff from attempting to prevent thieves from stealing from their stores. Senate Bill 553, which was submitted by State Senator Dave Cortese, has been passed by the State Senate and will now progress to policy committees in the State Assembly. Cortese claims he hopes the proposed law will prevent workplace violence and protect staff from being injured during robberies.

State Senator Dan Cortese (YouTube screengrab)

Note that Senator Cortese is not indicating how much can be shoplifted under his bill. He is addressing another matter on the floor of the California State Senate.

But many retailers, from store managers on down, are furious over the plans. The California Retailers Association characterized the move as “an open invitation for thieves to come in and steal." As if yet another incentive to steal were somehow necessary in a state where theft of up to $950 isn’t even prosecuted. Retailers, small and large, are closing their stores in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland because of asinine policies just like the one proposed by Sen. Cortese.

If SB 553 passes, it would effectively make it a crime…to try to prevent a crime.

Could there be a more perfect illustration of progressive lunacy than that?