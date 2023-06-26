Bombshell revelation: Hunter paid for secret $300/month ‘global phone’ used by VP Biden while in office

Shades of Hillary Clinton’s “home brew” email server! Ace sleuth Peter Schweizer, who has an impeccable record digging up revelations of the Biden crime family’s misdeeds, revealed to Maria Bartiromo's outstanding Sunday morning series, Sunday Morning Futures, that Hunter Biden had been paying for an expensive telephone used by his father, the then-vice president, that could call anywhere on earth. It would be very surprising, indeed, if this phone were equipped with the scrambling devices normally employed to protect secret conversations of US officials, especially when dealing with overseas parties. Were any secrets compromised this way?

Here's the transcript of what he told Maria Bartiromo, followed by the Grabien video:

BARTIROMO: “Look, you both have broken so much news on this story. Peter, you broke a lot of this years ago, about the Biden family influence peddling, and you’ve got new information this morning, breaking news on a cell phone that Joe Biden was using. Tell us about that.”

SCHWEIZER: “Yeah. I mean, it’s interesting, what is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s vice president of the United States? It’s not the government phone, it’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world. We shared that phone number and that account information with people at the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that, if they haven’t already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was. And that may be the phone, for example, that the Ukrainian, the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that the he talked to Joe Biden and recorded conversations. I would just say one other thing, Maria, as it relates to that sort of shakedown phone call with Henry Zhao that we alluded to, Henry Zhao in 2015 had already sent $5 million to the Bidens. He was the head of a Harvest Investment firm. And what’s interesting is, in the correspondence there, Hunter Biden again talks to Zhao in the context of ‘This is a deal that’s important to my family,’ involving his father. Let’s also keep in mind we fixate on the criminal element of this, we also have to focus on the espionage element of this. Henry Zhao paid $5 million to Hunter Biden from an account that was part of a company that he co-owned with the family of the minister of state security of China, who’s in charge of the entire spy apparatus. And you see that in every deal that Hunter Biden did in China, these individuals that are sending him money have ties to Chinese intelligence.”

BARTIROMO: “Unbelievable. We have to take a quick break and then talk more about that and the 17 recordings that the Burisma executive has.”