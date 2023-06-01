Bidenites quietly drop DNA requirement for illegal border crossers claiming to be 'families'

If the recent scandal of migrant child labor in the U.S. ever bothered the Bidenites, you wouldn't know it from their latest idiocy on admission of illegal border crossers into the U.S.

According to the Immigration Reform Law Institute's Brian Lonergan, writing for American Greatness:

... as of May 31, the federal government ended familial DNA testing at the southern border. Don’t expect to hear about this on the news, but it is a move that will have tragic consequences while also revealing the galling cruelty and hypocrisy of the Biden Administration.

Lonergan explained what's been going on that prompted a need for it:

Because recent U.S. immigration policy has favored family units over individuals crossing illegally, cartels have begun to “rent” children to their migrant customers looking to enter the United States. Once the migrants successfully cross the border, the children are then recycled back to Mexico and assigned to another client. Along the way, these “rentals” are often subjected to violence and sexual abuse. Breaker boys, children who worked in coal mines in late 19th century America, faced an easier predicament by comparison.

In other words, the cartels are running a rent-a-kid operation in order to get illegal border crossers into the interior of the country as a "family unit" which the Biden administration is still allowing, despite its claims about running a tougher border operation after the end of Title 42.

The kids are used as fodder to get an illegal migrant into the U.S., and then recycled back to Mexico to "serve" as another phony parent's kid, and abused horribly in the process. For some, when they get too recognizable to Border Patrol agents, they are eventually shipped into the states as "unaccompanied children."

If they enter alone, they're handed over to slavers claiming to be their parents or other relatives in order to work at egg farms, construction sites, industrial cleanup operations, and other horrors of child labor documented in a two-part report in the New York Times by Hannah Dreier, all so they can pay their "debts" for their entry into the U.S.

These workers are part of a new economy of exploitation: Migrant children, who have been coming into the United States without their parents in record numbers, are ending up in some of the most punishing jobs in the country, a New York Times investigation found. This shadow work force extends across industries in every state, flouting child labor laws that have been in place for nearly a century. Twelve-year-old roofers in Florida and Tennessee. Underage slaughterhouse workers in Delaware, Mississippi and North Carolina. Children sawing planks of wood on overnight shifts in South Dakota. Largely from Central America, the children are driven by economic desperation that was worsened by the pandemic. This labor force has been slowly growing for almost a decade, but it has exploded since 2021, while the systems meant to protect children have broken down.

No DNA testing on those kids or their "parents" or "uncles," either, despite Biden officials' claims to being shocked at the exploitation allegations. The Bidenites claimed they had big plans to vet these kids' sponsors better:

After the article’s publication in February, the White House announced policy changes and a crackdown on companies that hire children.

...and...

Robyn M. Patterson, a White House spokeswoman, said in a statement that the administration was now increasing scrutiny of employers and reviewing its vetting of sponsors.

There also was this New York Times headline about Biden's White House promising they'd do better.

Biden Administration Plans Crackdown on Migrant Child Labor

Yet somehow, none of this included DNA testing, which they have since dropped.

Instead, Biden promised a crackdown on employers who hire illegal immigrant child labor -- with no sign of that happening, either, despite, or perhaps because, of all the big corporate wokester names involved, such as

Ben & Jerry’s, Fruit of the Loom, Ford, General Motors, J. Crew, Walmart, Whole Foods and Target. In Grand Rapids, Mich., children worked late nights at plants operated by Hearthside Food Solutions, which makes and packages food for other companies, including General Mills, Frito-Lay and Quaker Oats.

There was also a promise to pick up the phone when a child migrant calls to report exploitation while handling industrial chemicals or operating construction equipment or something similar.

On Monday, senior administration officials said Health and Human Services would now direct operators to return calls to children and require them to explain what local law enforcement agency would be in touch.

And in the grand finale, Biden's big crackdown included a promise of a welcome packet for the "sponsors" with information on U.S. labor law, as if cartel exploiters would actually be concerned about that.

Case managers will also start providing information to sponsors and recently released children about U.S. labor protections.

Just no DNA testing about who these people are, and why they can claim some kind of familial right to be guardians of these kids and why they're being released, despite whistleblowers attempting to stop that and being punished

As has been noted on the GOP side of the House:

A spokesman for Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of health and human services, “cut corners on vetting procedures to prioritize the expedited release of minors, and as a result more migrant children are being handed off to traffickers and exploited.”

With problems like that, one wonders why the Bidenites ever so quietly dropped that DNA testing requirement for incoming migrant "families."

As Lonergan notes:

Despite the preposterous claims by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that his department is “taking it to the cartels,” the U.S. government has become the silent partner of the ruthless criminal enterprises that are profiting from human misery at our border. The cartels transport the migrants from the Northern Triangle or other points south to the U.S. border, and Biden’s immigration agents process them at the border so that various nonprofit groups can disperse them throughout the interior of the United States. It’s an efficient pipeline that benefits all the partners. The best part is that the enterprise is mostly funded by the U.S. citizen taxpayers, who then must suffer under the numerous bad consequences that come from a reckless mass migration policy.

Lonergan adds that the Biden White House doesn't seem to care because they have their narrative:

Are the architects of this ghoulish flesh-peddling market held accountable for what reasonably could be called crimes against humanity? Quite the opposite. Biden, Mayorkas, and other fellow travelers hide behind the rhetoric that they are the compassionate saviors of children...

The only reason this is occuring is that Joe Biden has put a loophole in for cartels in his refusal to expel illegal crossers traveling alone who are under 18, and in his refusal to detain any group claiming to be "families." Whistleblowers have been punished, as the New York Times notes, so the child exploitation continues. From there, all kinds of mayhem has followed because the cartels seen their opportunity and they took it.

In both kinds of crimes against children, whether of using rent-a-kids to get single migrants over, or releasing single children traveling alone to skeevy exploiting sponsors claiming to be relatives, significant amounts of child exploitation can and has been stopped dead by DNA testing to detect phony "families."

If Biden cared about this, he wouldn't have stopped the DNA testing to prevent this exploitation of migrant children.

That he didn't tells us he's got some other game going on, and it's not pretty.

Hang this issue around him. He needs to answer some questions about this sneaky gift to the cartels and the child exploiters.

Image: Marco Verch Professional Photographer, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0