Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play 56 years ago this week. Watching the way the FBI is holding on to that memo reminds me of that song from the LP "Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!" and how after some years in preparation. A splendid time is guaranteed for all named Biden.

This is the story:

The FBI confirmed the existence of an informant file the bureau refuses to provide Congress that allegedly links President Joe Biden to a $5 million bribery scheme, a confirmation the Justice Department previously did not deny, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) revealed Wednesday. Comer and FBI Director Christopher Wray conducted a scheduled meeting Wednesday in which the bureau chief confirmed the file’s existence. The file allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between now-President Biden and a foreign national.

Okay. Let's see it. I'm all for protecting national security and sources, but we can do it. We can see the information on the memo and prove for once and for all whether or not money impacted policy decisions. It would be nice to know if nine Biden family members won the big Lotto or received payments from business ventures under "The Big Guy."

Director Christopher Wray has another problem – the FBI’s credibility issues revealed in the Durham Report. The director can say that reforms were implemented or he can put the document on the table and let the country see the evidence. Again, he can protect sources and confirm that the it's something or nothing.

No more being for the benefit of Mr. Biden!

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: FBI