America’s parents must teach their kids to be ideological commandos

Queerdom is coming for our children—and our nation’s schools are Ground Zero.

One doesn’t need to find an invisible conspiracy to know they’re coming for our children. After all, it’s what the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus sings. “We’re coming for them,” they carol happily. “We’re coming for your children.”

And this weekend, so went the woke chanted at the June 23, 2023, Drag March in NYC.

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

By now, it should be clear that the dead center of the woke strategy to destroy our nation is the destruction of our families by perverting our children to the woke ideology.

It is in the government schools that the full panoply of hoaxes and perversions come to bear on our children. Here, the woke roll out their hoaxes of global warming and their perversions of grooming, sexualization, transgenderism, etc. Saving our children from the perverted woke monster is saving America and is the hill to die on.

Equally obvious is that the spread of this perversion relies upon normal people’s willingness to tolerate and acquiesce to it.

Until 1961, all 50 States outlawed sodomy. In 2003, the year the United States Supreme Court discovered a constitutional right to sodomy, 24 States and the District of Columbia still outlawed it.

It’s time for worms to turn and tolerance to end.

In our time, middle schoolers are lighting the way.

On June 2, students at Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington, Massachusetts, staged a counter-demonstration against the school’s planned Pride celebration. It was reported that “Students wore red, white and blue clothing, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA’ and destroyed rainbow decorations at the school.”

Next, the Family Policy Institute of Washington reported that, on June 12, around 40 students at the Rainier Preparatory Academy, a public charter school for middle school students in Seattle, walked out of the “diversity, equity, and inclusion” lesson that was a part of the school’s planned Pride program.

Has middle schooler toleration of sexual perversion come to the end of its patience?

Those kids are fighting the good fight. And behind these kids are parents who have, by word or deed, sharpened their children’s minds to recognize perversion and emboldened their personalities to reject it. How does this happen? Is it strictly fortuitous?

This brings us to the twin realizations that society acts through its institutions and that there are two distinctly different institutions that we may call “home school.” The first is the government-approved “home school,” in which parents enroll their children after removing them from public school. The agenda of this “home school,” just like the public school the family tried to leave behind, is government decreed and patrolled.

This second kind of “home school” is the parental school that is inherently present in every family. This “parental school” is the family institution in which the children learn the basics of reality and their relation to it. This parental school is usually wholly informal, even unrecognized as the educational institution it is. It is unconsciously conducted and, typically, dependent upon parental modeling and influence rather than lecture and assignment—yet this is the essential primary school that all children attend.

This essential primary school can be cultivated by making it a bit more formal; say, by setting aside an hour after supper for Parent School in which parents teach the children the curriculum they want to ensure the kids understand.

What is that curriculum?

Rabbi Dov Fischer says, “We must not allow others to intimidate us to adopt alien values and priorities. In a world where lies are defended by the woke as ‘My Truth,’ we must bear witness to Our Truth.”

This is the mission of the parent school: To teach the children the truth of reality and to harness their youthful energy to stand for the right.

William Sullivan observed that George Orwell said of his own time, “We’ve sunk to a depth at which restatement of the obvious is the first duty of intelligent men.”

Thus, the central curriculum of the Parent School should focus on the obvious:

1. God exists

2. The Holy One is our creator.

3. It is our duty to honor and obey the Creator.

4. All humans are created either male or female.

5. Transgenderism is a hoax

6. Homosexuality and transgenderism are sexual perversions.

7. Sexual perversion is a sin.

8. The climate “crisis” is a hoax.

9. Carbon dioxide is good, not bad.

10. America is not systemically racist.

11. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.

12. Reverse racism is racism.

13. An open border is no border.

14. Parents determine their children’s education.

15. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.

16. Capitalism lifts people from poverty.

17. There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.

18. The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of political liberty in history.

Those are the basics, although parents will surely add to them. Thus armed with the truth, the kids can mount the school bus with confidence. Commandos strike at recess.