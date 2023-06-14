A rousing two days for conservatives out west

The 2023 Western Conservative Summit (WCS) happened quietly in Denver last weekend, June 9–10, 2023. The WCS brought in notable right-of-center individuals for the edification of conservatives. Let me tell you a little more about it.

The WCS is hosted annually by the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, which "works to enhance public understanding of the most important issues relating to faith, family, and freedom," according to the organization's website.

The summit this year definitely met that criterion. It usually does, in my experience. It's a time to gather with birds of a feather, if you are an American who wants to gain a greater understanding of what's really going on in our country, as opposed to another type of American.

I attended online the first day of the summit this year and then showed up at Denver's Convention Center the second day. Convenient.

Presenters on the first day spoke about western issues, the open southern border, pro-life issues, and the presidential election (Governor Asa Hutchinson). Congresswoman Harriet Hageman, who has replaced Liz Cheney in Wyoming, gave a strong speech concerning the federal government and private property and poked fun at Kevin Costner, recently of Yellowstone fame, who supported Cheney.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) began a speech by saying, "It is great to be with a group of God-fearing. America-loving patriots — or as, uh, Joe Biden calls you, domestic terrorists who threaten our sacred democracy."

After a few more opening and lighthearted comments, Hawley got serious.

I just want to say to you that it is my conviction that we stand at a moment of great peril when it comes to our American civilization. Do you agree with that? We are at a moment of danger, a moment of inflection, a moment where the things that we do, the decisions that we make, the choices that we pursue in the next four or five or six years will determine the future of this country for the next fifty or sixty. More than that, it will determine whether or not we have a country in the next fifty or sixty. Do you agree? It is a moment of danger. Why? Because the left — even as we speak, the left is assaulting the very foundations of our American nation. They have decided that they no longer believe in the rule of law. Look what happened just yesterday. Former president of the United States indicted. The First time in American history that a sitting president has tried to indict and jail his opponent. I mean, all I can say about it is this: if the people in power can put in jail their political opponents, we don't have a Republic anymore. That's the danger we're in, that's the moment we face, but it's even more fundamental than that.

Hawley went on to address what America faces, including the new Marxism and the importance of the traditional faith of America. "We are at a civilizational moment. And now it's time for us to stand up and choose, and to stand up and defend our country." He went on to talk about what conservatives can do at this moment, acknowledging the basis being God, family, and nation.

That first evening, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) spoke about how Americans can contribute in their communities, what they can put their hands to. Eric Metaxas spoke about the evil that the church has an obligation to stand up against now if the church is not to be like the negligent church in 1930s Germany.

Many speakers came to Denver to share their perspectives and wisdom, including former representative Tulsi Gabbard, Cheryl Chumley of the Washington Times, Gen Z influencer Isabel Brown, and Seth Dillon of The Babylon Bee. Entertainment was provided by Coffey Anderson and Biff Gore.

The second day, my husband and I made it to downtown Denver, to the Convention Center. Guess who had just started to speak when we walked in: Riley Gaines, an important and timely speaker.

Gaines was allowed to speak freely about her experience with transgender athletes in her sport of swimming — imagine that — and she was celebrated for her courage. Later, she spent time with young people from the Western Conservative Summit Youth Conference.

Workshops on both days focused on topics such as "Should Christians be Christian Nationalists?" and "Stop Complaining and Take Back Your Country by Taking Back Your Community." Also, attendees enjoyed congregating and mingling in the exhibit hall, where they continued their learning on issues and made connections.

Next summer will be here in the blink of an eye. Looking forward to attending WCS 2024 then.

CS Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image: Pexels via Pixabay, Pixabay License.