A perfect replacement for the ever-changing 'pride flag'

We're told it's all about "inclusivity," and that's why the pride flag is continually updated.

Here's the history of the changes as far as I can find.

In 2017, black and brown stripes were added to better represent non-white people in the community.

In 2018, a multi-colored symbol was added to the flag, according to Dezeen.

"The flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBT communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue, and white, which are used on the Transgender Pride Flag," the outlet noted.

Then, in 2021, according to The Sun, there was "a new yellow triangle and purple circle to better represent the intersex community."

Actually, there are even entirely different "pride flags," as Pink News noted, including flags for Bisexual Pride, Trans Pride, Lesbian Pride, Pansexual Pride, Asexual Pride, and many more.

I even found a handy guide we can print and carry with us for identifying what a flag stands for what.

The one most often seen now is being called the Progress Pride flag, pictured here.

To go along with the regularly updated flags is the updated LGBT term, which is currently LGBTQIAP2S+

Then, this morning, I read on Breitbart that the latest update is meant to include people with autism. This latest flag has a big multi-colored 8 across the rest of the flag.

Hmm...what about those with Down syndrome, Tourette's syndrome, OCD, dementia, etc. etc.? What about veterans, military, dog-lovers, foodies, vegans, the obese, amputees? The list is endless.

I started thinking, hey, eventually, everyone could be included on there. Wouldn't that be inclusive?

The recent insanity over the bullying of baseball games into promoting the LGBTQIAP2S+ agenda raised the question: what could be more inclusive than a baseball game? When you walk in with your ticket, no one asks you if you have any criminal history, what your I.Q. is, have you ever had an affair, stole something, cheated on an exam, gotten a speeding ticket. What's your national ancestry? Do you live a gay lifestyle? Eat a lot of junk food? Any medical conditions? Are you Republican or Democrat? Of course not! Anyone can go to a baseball game, and it's been that way all along!

But there is already an entity that's ultra-inclusive: America, and the American flag that represents it! It's always included every single person living in the U.S. legally, whether rich or poor, traditionally married or not, a great father or a horrible father, a churchgoer or not, served time in jail, a college degree or a fourth-grade education, governor of a state, cheated on taxes, from any other country or religion, a plumber or a farmer, intelligent or mentally disabled. They're all included! Our flag has never needed, and will never need, any update to be more "inclusive."

Can we just go back to flying the ultimate inclusive flag — the American flag?

Image via Max Pixel.