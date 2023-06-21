St. Greta of Thunberg’s failed doomsday prediction

Did you wake up alive today? No, that’s not a joke; it’s a serious question. I ask it because exactly five years ago today, St. Greta of Thunberg, the little child who has led the “climate change” movement across the Western world, promised that, as of June 21, 2023, the world would cease to exist.

In the past, doomsday predictions arose when masses of people faced imminent death (e.g., the Black Death, which killed one-third to one-half of Europe’s population in the mid-14th century) or contemplated natural phenomena they could not explain (e.g., Halley’s Comet).

Although one would think that, in the modern era, these predictions would die out, they’ve only become worse. To name but a few, we saw Jim Jones, the Y2K panic, and the Heaven’s Gate cult (governed, not by Halley’s Comet but by Hale-Bopp). None, though, have been as influential as the cult of Climate Change.

The Climate Change cult began in the 1960s when scientists, whom we revered, and the media, which we trusted, began predicting that all life would end due to famine, overpopulation, nuclear war, a new Ice Age, ozone depletion, global warming…

In 2019, Mark J. Perry compiled a list of the left’s many failed climate change predictions. Here are a few of the more apocalyptic ones, but you should go to the link to see the entire list:

1. 1967: Dire Famine Forecast By 1975 [snip] 3. 1970: Ice Age By 2000

4. 1970: America Subject to Water Rationing By 1974 and Food Rationing By 1980

5. 1971: New Ice Age Coming By 2020 or 2030 [snip] 8. 1974: Another Ice Age?

9. 1974: Ozone Depletion a ‘Great Peril to Life (data and graph)

10. 1976: Scientific Consensus Planet Cooling, Famines imminent [snip] 15. 1988: Maldive Islands will Be Underwater by 2018 (they’re not)

16. 1989: Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000 [snip] 19. 2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy [snip] 23. 2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World

24. 2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe’ [snip] 36. 2006: Super Hurricanes! [snip] 39. 1970: Nitrogen buildup Will Make All Land Unusable [snip] 43. 1969: Worldwide Plague, Overwhelming Pollution, Ecological Catastrophe, Virtual Collapse of UK by End of 20th Century [snip] 45. 1970: Oceans Dead in a Decade, US Water Rationing by 1974, Food Rationing by 1980 [snip] 49.1989: UN Warns That Entire Nations Wiped Off the Face of the Earth by 2000 From Global Warming

What that list could not include, because the end date hadn’t yet passed, was a prediction from a pale, neurotic, mildly-autistic, rather dim, and very angry and frightened little girl whose parents were hard-left activists. I’m speaking, of course, about Greta Thunberg, who took the world by storm with her doomsday predictions.

One of Thunberg’s most terrifying predictions said that “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.”

The date of that prediction? June 21, 2018, exactly five years ago today. However, if you woke up alive today, St. Greta of Thunberg was wrong—as wrong as any other doomsday cultists have been over the millennia.

There’s an important difference, though, between Greta’s cult and all other cults. Every doomsday cult of the past insisted that individuals must change if they wanted to ward off the end or face final judgment without fear.

The leftists’ climate doomsday cult is the first to demand change at the government level. They insisted governments give away their citizens’ money and implement policies to return their prosperous, safe societies to a pre-modern era of darkness, dirty water, famine, disease, and endless wars over limited resources.

If the end is indeed near, it’s not because of fossil fuels. It’s because Thunberg and her ilk were false messiahs, and they have brought us to the brink of civilizational collapse by removing all the pillars of civilization.