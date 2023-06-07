7 reasons to be highly skeptical of the legitimacy of the indictments of Trump

One

The timing of the announcement – controlled by the Justice Department’s decision to inform President Trump – coincides with evidence of serious allegations of a $5 million bribe of then-Vice President Biden by a foreign national reaching Congress. A perfect way to crowd out news coverage. The decision to inform Trump of charges came on the same day that members of the House Oversight Committee were granted access to a FBI report into an allegation of bribery, while Biden was vice president.

On the day members of Congress learn from an FBI document linking then VP Joe Biden to receiving $5 MILLION from Burisma in a pay-for-play scheme, Biden’s DOJ announces another phony indictment of the leading candidate for the GOP Presidential nomination, Biden’s likely opponent,… pic.twitter.com/PyP6f1kL7y — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 9, 2023

BREAKING: @mtgreenee reacts to the fraudulent indictment against President Trump



"I filed articles of impeachment on Joe Biden's inauguration exactly for this. Joe Biden should be impeached and prosecuted." pic.twitter.com/X7TvfffRmB — MTG Battleground (@battlegroundMTG) June 9, 2023

It's not a coincidence that Biden's Justice Department indicts President Trump the same day as this breaks. "Joe Biden allegedly paid $5M by Burisma executive as part of a bribery scheme, according to FBI document" https://t.co/3Gl9RP5GKZ — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) June 9, 2023

Two

In marked contrast to the special counsel investigation of President Biden, there have been multiple leaks to, among others, ABC News and the UK Independent, and many others.

Three

As Julie Kelly put it, “The indictment represents the first time in U.S. history a former president will face criminal charges.”

Four

The indictments are the product of an unprecedented raid on the residence of a president, at Mar-a-Lago

Five

The seizure that resulted from the raid was overly broad, otherwise known as a fishing expedition:

Prosecutors admitted in court filings that agents absconded with roughly 13,000 items including apparel, books, and the president’s passports—but only found “one hundred unique documents with classification markings.”

Six

The media circus was immediate and intense, part of the joint effort of the deep state. The legacy media, and the Democrats to weaken President Trump’s candidacy in the general election, while solidifying his support among Republicans, so as to nominate a weaker (in the eyes of his opponents) candidate.

Seven

The indictment, as leaked, appears to be deliberately drawn up to excuse the violations of confidential document riles by Joe Biden. As Andrew McCarthy of National Review wrote, the use of the term “willful violations” is key:

...prosecutors are relying on a provision that criminalizes willful violations of the rules that government officials are required to follow in handling national-defense intelligence. This seems like an obvious effort to distinguish Trump’s alleged crime from President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, which the White House and the media-Democratic complex have described as inadvertent (snip) The strategy of the Biden administration and its special counsel, then, seems to be (1) to allege that Trump committed a willful offense that puts him in a different, more egregious category from Biden’s conduct; and (2) to pretend in connection with Biden — as the Obama-Biden Justice Department pretended in connection with Hillary Clinton’s email scandal — that it is not a felony for government officials to be grossly negligent in mishandling classified information (i.e., to pretend that willfulness, or some intent to harm the United States, is an essential element of the offense).

Kevin McCarthy, the highest-ranking Republican elected official, nailed it, calling Thursday, “A dark day for the United States of America” on Twitter .

Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.



It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades.



I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 9, 2023

Grpahic credit: The Digital Artist Pixabay license