Why would anyone believe these people can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever?

The people who say they can control the climate forever if we are forced to buy electric cars and give up a lot of other stuff somehow can't figure out how to have AM radio stations without interference from electric vehicles

AM radios are being phased out of electric vehicles by automakers including BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda, and Tesla due to interference issues from electric engines. Ford, a significant player in the American auto industry, plans to take things a step further and eliminate AM from every one of its vehicles.

But of course, they will be able to run them without a driver.

Does anyone think they can solve all the economic and environmentally harmful issues related to electric vehicles? Here is some information about electric vehicles that the complicit media will not be allowed to see.

2. During electric capacity shortfalls, or blackouts, EVs can’t be charged.

3. Rural areas lack charging infrastructure, causing EV advocates to refer to them as “ charging deserts .”

4. The large battery packs required to power EVs make them 33 percent heavier than internal combustion engine vehicles. "I am concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death to all road users from heavier curb weights" warns U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy.

5. “ Thermal runaway ” can cause intense and unpredictable battery fires in EVs, exposing first responders to both heat and electrical hazards.

6. When EV batteries burn (OR COMBUST), they are extremely difficult to extinguish. Texas firefighters used 40 times more water to douse a burning Tesla than they would have used extinguishing a regular ICE vehicle fire.

7. Charging stations can also represent an increased fire risk unless homeowners install new, dedicated circuits as “older home wiring may not be suitable ” for EV charging.

8. Battery packs on electric vehicles may not be repairable if they are damaged during an accident.

10. Expected travel ranges and drivability drop significantly in winter , which could leave drivers stranded in the cold.

11. Reported travel ranges are far shorter in the summer when temperatures climb above 86°F.

12. Travel range expectations drop fast if you use accessories like air conditioning, heat or the radio.

13. EV batteries are expected to last 10-20 years in a perfect climate. But hotter climates and fast charging can overheat the battery and can reduce life expectancy significantly. Battery replacement costs range from $5,000 to $20,000

18. Worldwide supplies of critical minerals are currently insufficient to meet green demands. “A Dutch government-sponsored study concluded that the Netherlands’ green ambitions alone would consume a major share of global minerals.”

19. Child labor , hazardous working conditions, and lax environmental regulations plague the mining of critical minerals such as cobalt in countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo

20. Production of lithium for EV batteries has substantial environmental impacts. Massive mining operations threaten sensitive high desert areas in South America where it takes over 580,000 gallons of water to produce one ton of lithium.

21. Recycling options are still limited and expensive for EV batteries. Many of the materials in EV batteries cannot be economically recycled, which means they will be landfilled, or mandated recycling will push battery prices higher.

22. The International Energy Agency notes that, throughout its life, an EV will emit about half the CO2 emissions of an ICE vehicle. But while governments offer many thousands of dollars in subsidies and credits, economist Bjorn Lomborg points out that purchasing the other 50 percent in CO2 credits would cost as little as $300.

23. Even with lavish subsidies, EVs are not a cost-effective option for most Americans. The average price for an EV in 2022 was over $65,000.