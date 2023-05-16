We’ve won the culture war, but that’s not enough

Many are complaining about how we’ve lost the culture war. The rise of cancel culture, Alphabet Soup genders, “safe spaces,” and so on make it seem that the Left has successfully overwhelmed America. But the very excesses that seem to be everywhere really aren’t. Anheuser-Busch has just proved it.

Lots of companies have “gone woke,” with various proclamations, DEI actions within the company, and even advertising campaigns. But when “America’s Beer” put Dylan Mulvaney, a dude posing as a woman, front and center with its product, it paid the price. Instantly, stores found that they couldn’t give Bud away. People moved to other brands. After all, most of the time, beer is beer. Yes, there are multiple flavors, but for every woke flavor, someone patriotic makes a very similar beer.

The NFL and NBA have discovered that their brands soured horribly as they insulted their audience by kneeling and wearing rainbow colors. Only after the NFL gave up virtue signaling for football has their audience returned. They’d probably hire a woman to play if that woman could do the job better than a man. But somehow, genetics has proven its superiority over gender. The NBA hasn’t learned its lesson yet.

Image of people by rawpixel.com (edited) and of ballot box by freepik (edited).

Multiple states are changing laws to prevent lots of wokeness, and schools are being forced to honor the First Amendment. School Boards are being replaced with parents who have awakened to the awful evil that sexual perversions are being taught to children. As Admiral Yamamoto is reputed to have said after Pearl Harbor, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve.”

True Americans are fed up with being reviled and forced to accept the vilest things as normal. But as Joe Biden said, “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” And no Republican Party organization I am aware of is actually tackling the fraud that the Dems have put in place in Elections and Post offices. Even Donald Trump, with his focus on personal loyalty, has no interest in hiring people who will actually get the job done.

Jay Valentine has extensively documented the fact that Democrat election fraud has many tentacles, all of which can be chopped off easily by local officials if they are willing to look. We all know about dead people who vote, and there are some, but not enough, of these votes to swing many elections. Changed zip codes that allow mail-in ballots to be gathered by a cooperating postal worker for Democrat workers to vote are another tentacle. Multiple elderly people registered at college frat houses, and empty lots with multiple voters are others. The list is long and distinguished. And it points out a simple fact.

We have already won the hearts and minds of most Americans. The truly radical Left that runs the Democrat Party is a small minority of the population. As long as candidates “paint in bright colors,” the Dems won’t have a chance to win the vote. But they can still put more ballots in the box.

I have a good friend running for Supervisor of Elections in a neighboring county. I’ve shown him Valentine’s material, and he claims it’s “over his head.” This shows that we have a serious uphill climb.

Unless we can stop fraudulent registrations and other electronic shenanigans, the Dems, who have lost the cultural battle, will win the ballot war. We can win the true vote, but it won’t matter.

Ted Noel MD is a retired Anesthesiologist/Intensivist who podcasts and posts on social media (even restored on Twitter!) as DoctorTed and @vidzette. His DoctorTed podcasts are available on many podcast channels.