VIDEO: A mother reminds us that schools are pushing straight, as well as LGBTQ porn on students

We often hear about parents who are upset to learn that their public schools are pushing criminally sexually explicit LGBTQ material in classrooms. It’s important to remember, though, that schools are not limiting themselves to LGBTQ porn; they’re also pushing criminally heterosexual porn, although they do it in a different way that’s just as disturbing. A powerful speech from a South Carolina mom argues that porn is porn, it’s illegal to distribute it to children, and it needs to stop.

In 2023 in America, it’s become the norm for public schools to inculcate openly pornographic material into classrooms in the guise of LGBTQ education and inclusivity. (And yes, it is peculiar that, unlike any other affinity group in America, the LGBTQ cohort can communicate almost exclusively through porn.) However, it’s important to know that this is not the only vehicle for putting sexual material in children’s hands.

Another way in which leftists push sex on children is through books about minority girls experiencing brutalized sex. When my kids were in 9th grade, I learned (after the fact) that they were reading in class a graphic book about life in a South African brothel. The school ostensibly used this book because it advanced multicultural literacy. It also made heterosexual sex seem exploitative and violent.

Image: Angelina Davenport speaks up at the Berkeley County School District Board Meeting. Facebook screen grab.

The latest example of this is a book called Sold by Patricia McCormick. This one isn’t about a South African brothel; it’s about a Nepalese brothel, and is deemed appropriate for 13-year-olds and up:

The powerful, poignant, bestselling National Book Award Finalist gives voice to a young girl robbed of her childhood yet determined to find the strength to triumph Lakshmi is a thirteen-year-old girl who lives with her family in a small hut on a mountain in Nepal. Though she is desperately poor, her life is full of simple pleasures, like playing hopscotch with her best friend from school, and having her mother brush her hair by the light of an oil lamp. But when the harsh Himalayan monsoons wash away all that remains of the family's crops, Lakshmi's stepfather says she must leave home and take a job to support her family. He introduces her to a glamorous stranger who tells her she will find her a job as a maid in the city. Glad to be able to help, Lakshmi journeys to India and arrives at "Happiness House" full of hope. But she soon learns the unthinkable truth: she has been sold into prostitution. An old woman named Mumtaz rules the brothel with cruelty and cunning. She tells Lakshmi that she is trapped there until she can pay off her family's debt—then cheats Lakshmi of her meager earnings so that she can never leave.

Naturally, thanks to her mom’s wisdom and her indomitable spirit, Lakshmi triumphs.

The author, incidentally, is a white woman doing some heavy-duty cultural appropriation.

Not only is a story about a brothel inherently inappropriate for a 13-year-old, but the book also has a graphic description of violent heterosexual rape:

Angelina Davenport, a mom with children in the Berkeley County School District near Charleston, South Carolina, was horrified when her child read this book. She had the courage to stand up in front of the school board and tell it that the material was pornographic and, therefore, fell within the parameters of South Carolina law prohibiting exposing a minor to pornographic material. The school board wanted her to shut up; the parents in the room applauded her:

Think about the difference in how sex is presented to young children in our schools: LGBTQ sex is good, liberating, exciting, and loving. Heterosexual sex is rape; it’s violent, frightening, and exploits women and minorities.

This is happening everywhere. It’s not just in California and New York. It’s in South Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee…. That’s because, no matter where your children are, the teachers are college graduates who have been marinated in leftism. And for a long time, the people who vied for local school boards have been leftists, too.

Conservative parents must get on school boards if they want to purge porn from schools, and they must lobby politicians for laws cleaning up what schools can teach actively (through classroom instruction) and passively (through classroom décor and books). Moms for Liberty is a good way to begin.

Hat tip: L. Carlton Walker-Cross