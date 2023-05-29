Trump and Republican unity

Ronna Romney McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has offered a weak call for GOP unity under a

"Beat Biden" battle cry. If Ms. McDaniel were guided by the need for Republican unity, she would support the re-election of

Donald J. Trump, under this banner: Viva la restoration!

McDaniel's call for unity includes the obvious assertion that failure of Republicans to support Republican candidates is "untenable" -- a fortiori the failure of Republicans to support the candidacy of Pres. Trump in 2016 and, with lethal effect, in 2020. As we now know, the failure to provide unconditional support for the 2020 re-election of Pres. Trump has had a devastating impact on domestic and foreign policies. Under President Trump, inflation was not a threat to family well-being, and Russia did not dare go to war against Ukraine. With the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan under Biden, Putin saw an opportunity to strike against western encroachment on Russia's eastern borders. On the domestic front, apparently there is no policy too bizarre for Biden to impose on the American people -- all the while employing political hate speech to divide the homeland into red and blue sectors of estrangement.

Rep. Bob Good, endorsing DeSantis for president, has said that the governor has shown "strength in the face of adversity."

As RNC head, McDaniel should have pointed out that if DeSantis has demonstrated remarkable strength, Donald Trump, from the time he announced for president in June 2015 to the present day, has demonstrated strength of a magnitude one hundred times the strength exhibited by the Florida governor, or indeed any other Republican -- as he stands largely alone to face the lies and contumely of the hate-mongering left.

Where is McDaniel to urge Republicans and independents to rally around Pres. Trump, besieged today by local, state, and federal prosecutors who weaponized the judicial system to crush the first "president-of-all-the-people" since Ronald W. Reagan? Alas, nowhere to be found.

Has McDaniel no means to quote others who have remarked on the virulence of the anti-Trump resistance -- say this from Roger Kimball at American Greatness:

"We now know that the FBI, the CIA, and other elements of America’s security apparatus intervened directly in the decision making of Twitter and other social media companies to influence the course of the 2020 election. One part of that intervention had to do with organizing 51 senior former intelligence figures to sign a letter declaring that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.” That was a lie. They knew it was a lie. It didn’t matter. They did it because they knew they could get away with it."

The Left's use of the "Russian collusion" canard throughout Pres. Trump's (first, G-d-willing) term, and the use of the "Russian disinformation" canard by 51 former members of the intel community, seems beyond the ken of McDaniel. Indeed, where was she when Pelosi trashed the congressional hearing process by creating a rogue House select committee to persecute MAGA conservatives, persecution since transferred to courtrooms in the District of Columbia?

Ronna McDaniel was recently given another term as chairwoman of the RNC. She should be removed as RNC chair if she lacks the wit and wisdom to call on the GOP to dispense with primaries in 2024, rally round the candidacy of Donald J. Trump – and, working with Pres. Trump, present to the voters by January 1, 2024, the names of Trump's pick for vice president, and his choices to head the Departments of State, Treasury, Defense, and Justice -- along with his choices to head the CIA, the NSA, and the FBI -- in the cause of draining the swamp for good and all.

The overriding aim for the 2024 elections should be the restoration of a Trump-led America -- and, of course, that encompasses a Beat Biden (or whoever the left puts in his place) mindset. That, really, is what Republican unity for 2024 and beyond should be all about.

Image: Gage Skidmore