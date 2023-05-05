These headlines could be from the Babylon Bee

These days, satire can't keep up with reality.

It's gotten so bad the Babylon Bee has a run for its money on its hands -- from the regular news headlines.

Start with this one:

I find it sad and humorous that anyone would think that Kamala would understand anything related to artificial intelligence. Maybe she can hire some little kids to talk about it like she did about space.

It is like sending a person with a knife to a gunfight.

Using Kamala's name and the word 'intelligence' in the same sentence is essentially an oxymoron.

Does anyone think that Kamala will understand what tech executives are saying or have any intelligent questions for them?

Kamala did such a great job controlling the border she is now in charge of making sure artificial intelligence is properly controlled in the future.

What could go wrong?

Maybe Hunter Biden should handle this since Joe has said he is the smartest man he knows. That says something about Joe’s judgment, doesn’t it?

Which brings us to another Babylon Bee headline that isn't from the Babylon Bee:

Math Suffers From White Supremacy, According to a Bill Gates-Funded Course "The concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false, and teaching it is even much less so. Upholding the idea that there are always right and wrong answers perpetuate objectivity as well as fear of open conflict."

Bill Gates, educators, and other Democrats have been dumbing down children for years, so they could easily be replaced by computers. Kids in America can’t read or do math at grade level, yet they just getting pushed through to the next level.

Gates even sponsored a course that said that claimed math is racist, essentially because it required getting a correct answer. What a racist comment. I believe blacks and ll other races have the capability to get the correct answer.

Here's another Babylon Bee-grade headline:

We should stop calling it artificial intelligence and properly call it programmed intelligence. A computer is programmed by a human with a bias and that bias will clearly show when the computer spits out its information.

Here is a perfect example of this programmed intelligence which amounts to pure indoctrination:

Every day, the media, educators, scientists, politicians, entertainers, bureaucrats, and others, regurgitate the talking points that humans, cars, oil, coal, methane, natural gas, CO2, and many other things cause the climate to warm, and that warming is causing a catastrophic climate that is destroying the Earth. After billions of years where the climate has changed cyclically and naturally, with many periods of warming of cooling. They just repeat the talking point that the science is settled.

Children are taught that anyone who truthfully says that the climate has always changed cyclically are climate change deniers, anti-science, and stupid and they should not be listened to. They are taught not to ask questions or do research or else they will be ostracized.

It takes zero intelligence for journalists and others to just repeat what they are told on any subject but that is what most of them do.

