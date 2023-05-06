There are never enough regulations for progressives

Bernie Sanders now wants a minimum wage of $17 per hour and a 32-hour work week.

"It's time to reduce the work week to 32 hours with no loss in pay. It's time to reduce the stress level in our country and allow Americans to enjoy a better quality of life. It's time to make sure that working people benefit from rapidly increasing technology, not just large corporations that are already doing phenomenally well," Sanders wrote.

Bernie, like most progressives, probably has no idea what that does to inflation and the hit that causes to productivity. Here is a simple calculation: If you get the same pay for 32 hours that you got for 40 hours you divide 32 into 40, which is 80%, so that is an automatic 20% increase in costs to the businesses, and that will have to be passed to the customers.

Bernie seems to have no idea what a policy like this would do to incentivize companies to hire fewer people and replace them with automation, but he probably doesn't care. The goal of Democrats for decades seems to be making more people dependent on the government instead of having a goal to make more people independent and giving them the opportunity to move up the economic ladder.

A huge problem is that members of Congress haven't worked even an average of 32 hours a week for a long time, so they live in an alternative universe. Five of the richest ten counties in the United States are around Washington, D.C., where they produce nothing but more bureaucracy for the rest of us, but there is never enough. The question is, when will the politicians and bureaucrats ever think they have confiscated more than their fair share? The answer is never.

President Trump actually cut regulations, but look what happened:

Uncovered Recruitment Email Confirms Infamous 'Intel Letter' Was Meant to Interfere in the 2020 Election

It was a setup from the very beginning. No one who signed the letter was trying to get the truth out, which was the impression it was meant to give. Instead, the signatories were all part of an announced scheme to shift the outcome of the 2020 election by burying an immensely damaging story. A story, mind you, that implicated Joe Biden himself in possible corruption.

The reason 51 intelligence officials signed a letter to protect and elect the corrupt and incompetent Biden as president is that they are Washington, D.C. swamp creatures, and they couldn't stand that Trump wanted to drain the swamp.

If the media and other Democrats truly cared about the poor, middle class, and minorities they would have supported Trump's energy, low taxes, and fewer regulations that caused poverty to hit record lows in 2019 and incomes to hit record highs instead of seeking to destroy him every day with lies like Russian collusion.

Instead, they support the great society and anti-poverty programs that have encouraged the breakup of families and generational dependence on government.

If they supported helping poor and minority children to get a better education, they would support vouchers for private schools instead of forcing them to go to poorly performing public schools. The media and other Democrats clearly care about their benefactors, unions, more than the children.

The media and other Democrats should just admit that they care more about a powerful rich government than we the people, whom the founders cared about.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.