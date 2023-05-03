The Tucker Carlson bidding war begins at $100 million

A public offer has been made to engage the services of Tucker Carlson at a total of $100 million. Patrick Bet-David, an entrepreneur reportedly worth $200 million, tweeted out the offer:

The home page of Valuetainment also features the offer at its top:

The Epoch Times reports on Bet-David and his company (paywalled article, but available to AT readers by special arrangement):

With a motto of “to enlighten, entertain and empower,” Valuetainment currently publishes its content, including podcasts and interviews, on YouTube and other social media platforms. Its YouTube channel has over 4 million subscribers, and its social media platforms, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, have a following of over 10 million. The brand’s podcast, PBD Podcast, ranks 12th on Spotify in the platform’s business category as of writing. The brand’s podcast has hosted prominent figures in various fields, including the late basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, current presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, celebrity scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and investor Robert Kiyosaki. The company’s most-watched YouTube video, featuring an interview with a mafia boss, has over 18 million views.

Newmax has let it be known that it, too, wants to make an offer to Carlson:

Newsmax, a fellow conservative leaning media organization, is reportedly interested in not just giving Tucker Carlson his own primetime show on their network, but allowing him to program the whole channel, per TMZ. That would give the former Fox News employee a huge amount of power, including making decisions about what shows would precede and follow his own. Network executives have apparently made it clear to the people around Carlson that he would play a big part in rebranding their channel. Tucker Carlson is still under contract with Fox News, so no formal discussions with other networks are allowed at this point.

Both of these offers notably offer Carlson a say in, if not control over, the outlets, addressing his major concern in the wake of the tensions we now know existed with FNC management. The financial terms of the offer from Bet-David equal the rported $20 million a year that Tucker is said to have been pulling down from Fox, and which, for the moment, he is collecting for remaining silent while still under contract.

I have no way of knowing if these terms would be more attractive than the prospect of starting his own platform. I bet that is he needed startup capital beyond his own resources or risk preferences, he could find partners. He is just over 50 years old, which is still a good age to be involved in entrepreneurship.

Is Mr. Bet-David someone Tucker could trust and work with? I have no way of knowing. He did co-found The Daily Caller, but in partnership with an old friend, Neil Patel, and with financial backing from the late Foster Friess. If I were he, I’d be extremely careful about my choice of partners, and given the reaction of fans to his departure from Fox, there will be no shortage of people willing to offer to work with him and provide funding.