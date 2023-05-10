The House GOP Oversight Committee explains the Biden family grift UPDATED

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating whether Joe Biden used his position to make money while selling influence during his Vice Presidency. So far, it’s found evidence showing that Joe, like a good mafia boss, kept his own nose clean and maintained plausible deniability by funneling money to his family rather than to his personal bank accounts. But it was a lot of money (more than $10 million) and a lot of influence—and not just to China but to Ukraine, too.

The Oversight Committee published a Twitter thread detailing what we currently know. The summary is that, the Biden family created almost two dozen companies to funnel money they received from multiple shell companies that foreign governments and their agents had set up to try to sever the connection between themselves and Biden. In exchange, these foreign governments and their agents got access to Joe Biden, mostly while he was Vice President, with the money stopping when he left that office.

The Oversight Committee also knows that Biden outright lied about Hunter, when he claimed the latter never made money from China. The bank records show otherwise. The thread ends with the promise that there is more to come.

But before getting to that thread, here is Rep. James Comer (R-Ky), making it clear that the Biden family enterprises weren’t providing specific goods or services in exchange for the millions of dollars flowing their way. Instead, the only thing they could offer was “access & influence.” Moreover, says Comer, Biden is still lying and is using the administrative state to run interference for him.

🚨BANK RECORDS DON’T LIE🚨



The Biden family used their web of LLCs & associates to receive millions of dollars from foreign nationals.



No services were provided other than access & influence.



Our investigation is accelerating and @RepJamesComer will subpoena more bank records. pic.twitter.com/ufkupNnAAv — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Here’s the thread with more details:

We have now established a network of over 20 companies formed by the Bidens and their associates.



Most of these companies were LLCs and formed when Joe Biden was Vice President. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

What services did the Bidens provide in exchange for this money?



It is unclear what they provided other than access and influence. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

The Bidens took steps to hide, confuse, and conceal payments they received from foreign nationals. Here’s one example how a CCP-linked associate layered domestic limited liability companies to pay Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/GCx81QbrP3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

In addition to the China money ties, we are adding a new country to our growing list of places the Bidens received money from:



Romania.



The Biden family and associates’ activities in Romania reveal an influence peddling scheme from 2015 to 2017. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

The Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden’s VP term.



The money stops flowing from Romania soon after Joe Biden leaves office, establishing a pattern of influence peddling. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

.@RepJamesComer will soon issue more subpoenas to banks for specific, targeted information.



In addition, he will provide one more opportunity for certain Biden associates—including his art gallerist and Rob Walker—to cooperate willingly with this investigation. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Ultimately, we believe the Biden family and their associates courted business in countries that correlated directly with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.



This is also not normal.



It is not ethical.



And this is why we are working towards legislative solutions. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

UPDATE: I just saw Jonathan Turley's thread, which he made while watching the full press conference, so it goes into greater depth about the findings:

...Comer began with new disclosure of $1 million that went to the Biden family from Romania while Joe Biden was working on Romanian issues. Comer noted that this money ended when Biden left the vice presidency. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...Comer is also addressing the 1023 form that they are seeking from the FBI on the alleged bribery allegations made against the President. Comer says that the whistleblower's allegations is "consistent" with the Committee's own investigation, including information from banks. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...Comer is listing new legislative efforts being considered. That could be key to any fights in court to show legitimate legislative interest in these records and documents... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...Rep. Nancy Mace (R, SC) is detailing the findings of shell companies being used to send money to up to nine Biden family members not just from China but Romania. The Romanian details are new... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...She is also noting that there is a pattern of 30 percent being repeatedly carved out for the Biden family. Mace taunted DOJ and said it needs to "get off its a**" since they have now done the work for them... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...During this period, Biden in May 2014 was speaking about corruption in Romania. In Sept. 2015, Biden welcomed the Romanian president to Washington. Five weeks later, money flowed to Biden associates through multiple accounts. Haley Biden received some of this money. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...Rep. Byron Donalds (R, FL). has said that a review of documents showed "many people" were concerned about these transactions and sought to conceal them through a web of LLCs... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...He says that the Committee (and as someone who worked in banking) believes that there was no legitimate purpose in creating this array of LLCs beyond the effort to conceal money transfers... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...Jordan just said that the Biden team gave Morell the name of a reporter that they wanted the Hunter Biden letter to be sent to first. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...CNN is also not covering it live but just ran a clip. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

...A reporter just asked why the Trumps are not being investigated. The problem is that many of us have long supported investigations into Trump transactions, but the media is remarkably disinterested in the same concerns over the Bidens. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 10, 2023

As I'm sure you've already gathered, the media are assiduously ignoring, downplaying, or spinning these revelations.