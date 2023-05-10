« Joe Biden is importing Venezuelan thugs | AMLO confirms that fentanyl is coming from China »
May 10, 2023

The House GOP Oversight Committee explains the Biden family grift UPDATED

By Andrea Widburg

The House Oversight Committee has been investigating whether Joe Biden used his position to make money while selling influence during his Vice Presidency. So far, it’s found evidence showing that Joe, like a good mafia boss, kept his own nose clean and maintained plausible deniability by funneling money to his family rather than to his personal bank accounts. But it was a lot of money (more than $10 million) and a lot of influence—and not just to China but to Ukraine, too.

The Oversight Committee published a Twitter thread detailing what we currently know. The summary is that, the Biden family created almost two dozen companies to funnel money they received from multiple shell companies that foreign governments and their agents had set up to try to sever the connection between themselves and Biden. In exchange, these foreign governments and their agents got access to Joe Biden, mostly while he was Vice President, with the money stopping when he left that office.

The Oversight Committee also knows that Biden outright lied about Hunter, when he claimed the latter never made money from China. The bank records show otherwise. The thread ends with the promise that there is more to come.

But before getting to that thread, here is Rep. James Comer (R-Ky), making it clear that the Biden family enterprises weren’t providing specific goods or services in exchange for the millions of dollars flowing their way. Instead, the only thing they could offer was “access & influence.” Moreover, says Comer, Biden is still lying and is using the administrative state to run interference for him.

Here’s the thread with more details:

Image: Joe Biden. YouTube screen grab.

UPDATE: I just saw Jonathan Turley's thread, which he made while watching the full press conference, so it goes into greater depth about the findings:

As I'm sure you've already gathered, the media are assiduously ignoring, downplaying, or spinning these revelations.

 

 

 

 

