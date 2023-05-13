The girl from Ipanema falls for Xi

Look south and you will see Brazil and China coming together. It's more like giving the U.S. the finger. China is preaching that they are the future and the U.S. is the past. Well, President Xi has a convert and they call him Lula or President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

This is the story with lots of samba for background music:

The mid-April visit to China of newly inaugurated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula) is an apparent triumph for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in its effort to broaden its influence in Latin America. The visit also seems to have served Lula's legacy dream of being perceived as a moral beacon and advocate for the impoverished "Global South." Lula, now 76, is serving his third term as Brazil's president, after barely defeating the pro-US and conservative nationalist former President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula has long been an advocate of a socialist model of economic development. He once expressed his respect for the CCP, on an earlier visit to China, "for having created this grand miracle." According to Wang Yi, CCP Director of Foreign Affairs, Lula also expressed admiration for China's having brought millions out of poverty and hunger. Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled the significance of Lula's visit by upgrading its bilateral relations with Brazil to a "Global Strategic Relationship," as he urged Brazil to celebrate next year's 50th anniversary of bilateral relations by increasing support for China's "Belt and Road Initiative." Xi also apparently persuaded Lula to support the use of China's yuan to replace the dollar as the global standard currency.

It's a new love affair and Lula is no longer that moderate that he ran as. Wonder if he ever said vote for me and we're getting in bed with the Chinese? None of my Brazilian friends remember any of that from old man Lula who ran as a moderate against their version of the Orange Man, President Jair Bolsonaro.

Where is President Biden in all this? Where is he on anything? China walking into Latin America and cutting deals with opportunists like Lula who need money and love giving the U.S. the finger.

Maybe someone should ask Biden if the Monroe Doctrine applies anymore? Probably the press secretary will read from her notes that the doctrine was written by white guys and we don't like it anymore. In the meantime, those guys walking around Latin America giving out cash are Chinese and on a mission to replace the U.S.

Yes, the girl from Ipanema she walks to the sea She looks straight ahead but not at Biden.

Image: Pixabay