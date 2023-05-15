The federal government’s Catch-22 strategy to cover up its spying on Sharyl Attkisson

We’ve been covering the incredible story of Sharyl Attkisson, the award-winning journalist, who discovered that her computer was being not just spied-upon but remotely taken over by the federal government. This was ten years ago, as she was reporting on the Fast & Furious Scandal for CBS News. She recorded video of her computer screen being remotely controlled, among other evidence.

The feds had no interest in pursuing their own wrongdoing, so Sharyl was forced to launch a civil suit, which has been in process for years now. We’ve publicized her GoFundMe appeal for help in the very expensive process of documenting the crimes and pursing justice in civil court.

Now, via her GoFundMe page, Sharyl reveals the way the feds have used the law to put her in a no-win Catch-22 situation. In an update written by Mark Fitzgibbons, who has organized the GoFundMe appeal, we learn the incredible, unassailable power the feds have:

You cannot make this up:

+The government's computer intrusion is forensically confirmed and undeniable, with forensic proof that the govt. is the source.

+But since DOJ won't hold their own accountable or prosecute them, my only recourse is to seek justice through this civil lawsuit.

+Forensic proof isn't enough to get the case to a jury. The courts require me to somehow play detective and, in advance, identify the names of the govt. people responsible for the intrusions, and supply the proof of their direct involvement... but without the power to access the evidence.

+That's because the law gives DOJ (guilty party in this case) the authority to grant or deny our to access to the crucial documents and govt. witnesses that are needed to produce specific names and evidence required by the court. We literally have to ask DOJ's permission to interview the guilty DOJ agents or those with information, and access the evidence.

+So we ask, but, naturally, DOJ stalls, denies permission for us to get the documents and interviews, then asks court to dismiss case for lack of evidence and the court says "ok."

+This is akin to a prosecutor having to get permission from a murderer to obtain the evidence against him and to interview witnesses. The murderer would just say no.

+Obviously, the law giving the guilty party authority over access to the evidence against it should be changed.

+However, Congress won't change law because there is no powerful interest that is lobbying, paying members, or writing the bill to do so-- and that's pretty much the main way laws gets changed or considered today.

+At the same time, CBS improperly withheld computer evidence in my case. They stalled and delayed while our deadlines ticked on.

+We finally got that issue before a judge, who ordered CBS to turn over the computer evidence-- but with little to no time left for us to get it forensically examined before court-imposed deadlines. And, even then, CBS stalled.

+In the end, there is no legal recourse for people like me, Carter Page and Gen. Flynn who are wronged by bad actors in govt. They have impunity.

+This is why these issues are important not to just those of us impacted today, but to everyone who could be victimized in ways you can't imagine until it happens to you.

We haven't quite reached the end of our rope. Our case continues, thanks to you. But I thought you should be aware and let others know how broken our justice system it. This is a good example.

There is much, much more information about the case on the GoFundMe page. It is truly a landmark, and has the potential to unmask covert and illegal deep state muzzling of a top tier journalist exposing its crimes. Sharyl is a hero of the first order and needs our support.

Please donate if you have any spare money.

Photo credit: Sharyl Attkisson