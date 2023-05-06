The commies of Colorado

At some point, you have to call a commie a commie. In other words, if it hates capitalism, it hates capitalism. Check this out from the Colorado Education Association, the state's affiliate to the National Education Association. This is their latest resolution:

A final version of the resolution that was passed states that "CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy, (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality."

There you have it. Don't call them well-meaning liberals, because this is communism.

The irony here is that capitalism generates the taxes that keep this CEA going. It is the parents who work in the capitalist system who make public education possible.

Worse than that, the schools are not doing their job in many parts of Colorado. Check this out:

State assessment results show significant catch-up work remains for Colorado students to perform at grade level after the pandemic, and that historically underserved populations of students, particularly English learners, were disproportionately impacted by the disruptions in learning. While many scores improved over 2021, the percent of students performing at or above grade level was down from 2019 across almost all grades and subject areas. The sharpest drop in achievement happened in ninth-grade math, where the percentage of ninth-graders who met or exceeded expectations on the PSAT fell 8.8 percentage points from 2019. Roughly 4 in 10 ninth-graders met expectations in math, and more than 6 in 10 meet expectations in evidence-based reading and writing. In the third grade, roughly 4 in 10 students meet expectations in both reading and math.

Not good. One would think raising the performance of students would be #1 in the minds of the CEA. Instead, the leaders of the CEA have decided to unleash their inner Marxism and declare capitalism the problem. Yes, the kids of Colorado need more Karl Marx in their lives so they can join the parade.

Like good communists, they denied that they wrote the resolution. Yes, we remember when Fidel Castro said he wasn't communist, too. It's how they do it, and the CEA knows that communism must be denied until it is implemented.

Colorado is probably too blue these days to stop this nonsense or for school choice to put the CEA out of business. Unfortunately, the parents of Colorado will have three choices: go homeschooling, go private, or move to Texas.

